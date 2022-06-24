Taylor Swift: Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision Strips “Women’s Rights to Their Own Bodies”

Taylor Swift has lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which withdraws the constitutional right to a safe abortion.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are,” Swift wrote on June 24th, “That after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Her post included a re-tweet of Michelle Obama’s statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling. The former First Lady wrote, “I am heartbroken for people around the country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies… heartbroken – for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won’t be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child’s future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time.”

Check out both statements below. The Supreme Court’s decision has been met with rage, despair, and renewed calls to fight; check out a roundup of reactions now. Many companies including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney have pledged to reimburse employees who travel to another state to seek an abortion.