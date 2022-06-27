Ted Lasso: Brendan Hunt on Coach Beard’s Secrets and How Season 3 Might Not Be the End

Ted Lasso star and executive producer Brendan Hunt has been on a bit of a roller coaster for the last year, thanks to the show — a roller coaster that may not be ending as soon as we think. “It’s been absolutely nuts, you know? I mean, we just wanted to do that one commercial. Nine years ago, we got to go to London for three days. Woohoo. Now I can’t get outta this place,” he tells Consequence with a laugh.

Hunt has been involved with Ted Lasso since the Emmy-winning comedy’s beginnings as a series of NBC Sports commercials, starring Jason Sudeikis as the mustachioed American who comes to England to take on what the rest of the world calls football. Now, the series has become a breakout hit for Apple TV+, with Hunt, already an Emmy nominee for his acting work in Season 1, eligible for another Emmy nomination this year for Season 2 — all while production continues on Season 3 in England. (Hunt was wearing his AFC Richmond jersey while speaking to Consequence during a break in production, via Zoom.)

Season 2 put more of the spotlight on Hunt than before, as his taciturn Coach Beard received a breakout episode covering one wild night following a tough loss for the team. “Beard After Hours” was one of the season’s standout installments, a slightly surreal trip into the night, and as Hunt explains it was originally a discarded story idea — and despite being a writer and executive producer on the show, he wasn’t allowed to write it.

Also below, transcribed and edited for clarity, Hunt explains what it’s been like to be thrust into the awards show circuit, why his colleagues Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly were the ones to write “Beard After Hours,” and how he ended up doing an impression of his friend Seth Meyers in an episode of the Hulu revival of Animaniacs. Most importantly, he touches on the fact that while he and the other executive producers have said from the beginning that they had a three-season plan for Ted Lasso… Season 3 may not be the end of the series.

To start off, what has this ride been like for you?

I’ve been at this crazy thing we call showbiz for like a minute or two. And now suddenly, it’s like people come up to you, and want to talk to you and, you know, 99% of the time are lovely. They don’t just like [the show] — it’s touched them in some way. There are just so many wrinkles of this that are unexpected. The fact that it’s done so well, and it’s so popular, that’s one thing, but the fact that it means so much to people — we’re gobsmacked by it. And it just keeps going.

Knowing that the plan for this show has always been a three-season arc — does that add to the emotional pressure of that?

That’s one of those things where intellectually in every way possible and with complete truth, I can say no. But emotionally, it’s probably just not the truth. [Laughs] We want to just show up for work every day and go about our business. We didn’t make a show that people liked because we were coming in here feeling like we had to get it perfect for everybody and to suddenly have that attitude now wouldn’t help the show be better. We have to just continue to just come in and do stuff that, that we like.

But having said that, you know, we are approaching at least the end of this arc and it’s a funny thing. We do want to get it right. We want to be caring with how we give it to people. But also, if we’re too precious about it, or if we worry about getting it all perfect, I just don’t know what good that’s going to do us either. So we’re really kind of caught in the middle there.

Of course. I feel like this is the first time I’ve heard someone talk about the idea that these first three seasons would just be an arc — and that once this arc is completed, another arc is potentially possible.

Yes. Another arc is possible after this, for sure. We have always seen it as some kind of three-beat thing. Originally those three beats were more going to be modeled on what [the British] The Office did, you know, six eps, a special, boom, we’re done. We’ve certainly expanded those beats, but it does not mean that the whole kit and caboodle is getting chucked.

To talk about Season 2 a little bit — you’re of course a writer on the show, but I was surprised that you didn’t actually write the “Beard After Hours” episode.

I did not. I was not allowed anywhere near it.

Why is that?

Great question. I’m not quite sure. Possibly because they saw that I would’ve gotten too precious about it and I would’ve been like, you know, “No, have him do that” or “have him do this,” you know? I think on some level they also just wanted to surprise me with as much of it as they could. But yeah, with most episodes I’m pretty involved in how they get developed, but that one, you know, I was learning things like days before we were shooting them, which is just not how it usually goes here. But that made it, you know, so made it all the more fun and gave me one less thing to stress out about. So, you know, thanks fellas.

Was that just an episode where, you know, you knew that there was a vague idea what the story would be, but you didn’t break it entirely in the writers’ room?

Basically. Yeah. The story was on our discard pile, and then Apple ordered two more episodes after we’d already broken the season. So we had to add two episodes that wouldn’t break the flow of what we’d already put together. So that’s why we had the Christmas episode, and that’s why we have the Beard episode, which were the episodes that we were considering doing anyway and then Apple said to do two more, and those were the ones that got picked.

So it was basically just because we’ve always talked about the idea, from the very beginning of the show, of what does Beard get up to? We’ve constantly pitched little cutaways, things that we can see that are just tiny windows into whatever insanity he’s getting up to, and we just kept deciding against it. So in terms of breaking this episode per se, it was just, yeah, Beard’s bummed out, Beard’s gonna go through some kind of odyssey and he’ll still show up for work in the morning and he’ll probably be a little bit exhausted. That’s about as much as I knew at the beginning.