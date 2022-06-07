Ted Lasso Expected to End with Season 3

Brett Goldstein, who not only writes for Ted Lasso but also stars as the cantankerous footballer Roy Kent, believes that Season 3 of the Emmy-winning comedy series will be its last.

“We are writing it like that,” he said in a new interview with The Sunday Times (via Variety). “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

His comments echo recent statements by Jason Sudeikis, series creator and Ted Lasso himself. “The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word,” he told Entertainment Weekly last year. “It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons.”

Both Goldstein and Sudeikis have left open the possibility that a dump truck full of money interesting story ideas will bring them back for Season 4. “As far as what happens after that, who knows?” Sudeikis said. “I don’t know.”

Ted Lasso wrapped in October of last year. It went on to become the big winner at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, earning trophies for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actor (Goldstein), and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham).

Goldstein has already lined up his next gig, co-creating Shrinking with Jason Segal and fellow Ted Lasso alum Bill Lawrence. Shrinking will also mark Harrison Ford’s first-ever recurring TV role. And if that doesn’t work out, Goldstein can always lean on his friends on Sesame Street, where he recently palled around with Oscar the Grouch and taught our children the f-word.