Tenacious D Cover The Who for Gun Safety Benefit Single: Stream

The greatest band in the world is paying tribute to another pretty good one, and it’s all for a good cause. Jack Black and Kyle Gass have released “Tenacious D’s The Who Medley,” a new mashup of Who classics that will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Tenacious D’s The Who Medley” combines The Who’s “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s A Doctor,” and “Go To The Mirror!” into a unique single of its own. In addition to hitting streaming platforms, the medley will be pressed on a 7-inch vinyl — the proceeds of which will go to the gun violence prevention organization. Pre-orders for the 7-inch are ongoing. What’s more, the project comes with a video directed by frequent D collaborator Liam Lynch. Check it out below.

Tenacious D hyped up the medley in a statement, proclaiming, “Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”

“Tenacious D’s The Who Medley” arrives just as Black and Gass gear up for a North American tour and prepare to drop, of all things, a new line of fiber bars. The chocolate-peanut butter Tenacious D Fiber D’Lish bar comes as a collaboration between the rock comedy duo and NuGo Nutrition. Learn more about that partnership here, and grab tickets to Tenacious D’s upcoming tour via Ticketmaster.

Playing the songs of The Who isn’t Tenacious D’s first foray into charitable covers. Previously, the band teamed up with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Senator Elizabeth Warren to get out the vote via The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s “Time Warp,” and produced a Beatles medley in support of Doctors Without Borders.

“Tenacious D’s The Who Medley” Artwork: