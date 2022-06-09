Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tenacious D Cover The Who for Gun Safety Benefit Single: Stream

Proceeds from The Who medley benefit Everytown for Gun Safety

tenacious d the who medley stream
Tenacious D, photo by Kathy Flynn
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 8, 2022 | 11:07pm ET

    The greatest band in the world is paying tribute to another pretty good one, and it’s all for a good cause. Jack Black and Kyle Gass have released “Tenacious D’s The Who Medley,” a new mashup of Who classics that will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety.

    “Tenacious D’s The Who Medley” combines The Who’s “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s A Doctor,” and “Go To The Mirror!” into a unique single of its own. In addition to hitting streaming platforms, the medley will be pressed on a 7-inch vinyl — the proceeds of which will go to the gun violence prevention organization. Pre-orders for the 7-inch are ongoing. What’s more, the project comes with a video directed by frequent D collaborator Liam Lynch. Check it out below.

    Tenacious D hyped up the medley in a statement, proclaiming, “Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”

    “Tenacious D’s The Who Medley” arrives just as Black and Gass gear up for a North American tour and prepare to drop, of all things, a new line of fiber bars. The chocolate-peanut butter Tenacious D Fiber D’Lish bar comes as a collaboration between the rock comedy duo and NuGo Nutrition. Learn more about that partnership here, and grab tickets to Tenacious D’s upcoming tour via Ticketmaster.

    Playing the songs of The Who isn’t Tenacious D’s first foray into charitable covers. Previously, the band teamed up with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Senator Elizabeth Warren to get out the vote via The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s “Time Warp,” and produced a Beatles medley in support of Doctors Without Borders.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Tenacious D’s The Who Medley” Artwork:

    tenacious d the who medley artwork

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Eva B Rozi ms marvel pakistani rapper new song stream

Pakistani Rapper Eva B Drops Banging New Track "Rozi" from Ms. Marvel: Stream

June 8, 2022

king princess cursed too bad stream

King Princess Announces Hold on Baby Release Date, Shares Singles "Cursed" and "Too Bad": Stream

June 8, 2022

NEU Box Set Michael Rother Klaus Dinger 50th Anniversary Vinyl German Krautrock Stephen Morris Gabe Gurnsey Remix

NEU! Announce NEU! 50! Box Set and Tribute Album, Share New "Hallogallo" Remix: Stream

June 8, 2022

Pixies Doggerel new album There’s a Moon On new song stream

Pixies Announce New Album Doggerel, Share "There's a Moon On": Stream

June 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tenacious D Cover The Who for Gun Safety Benefit Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale