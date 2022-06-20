Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Arrested for DUI After Bonnaroo

Tennessee secretary of state Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence late Friday night (June 17th) while leaving Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, The Associated Press reports.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” Hargett said in a statement Saturday. “Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

Per jail records, Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and released a few hours later. He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 14th.

Hargett, a Republican, was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1996 to 2006. He was elected as secretary of state in 2009 and reelected in 2013, 2017 and 2021. His DUI is just the latest in his growing list of recent blunders, including his choice to keep a bust of Confederate general/Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forest in the state capitol and implementing voter suppression tactics.

This year’s Bonnaroo featured performances from Tool, The Chicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Stevie Nicks, and more.