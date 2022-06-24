Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and The Boys Skewer Gal Gadot in “Imagine” Parody: Watch

Gal Gadot’s cringey “Imagine” video is the gift that keeps on giving, and The Boys are the latest stars to get in on the fun. The June 23rd episode of the Prime Video superhero show begins with a parody of the celebrity singalong, where Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and other stars joined the likes of The Deep and A-Train in warbling the anthem.

If you’ve forgotten, Gal Gadot took it upon herself to rally the troops early into the pandemic by gathering some of her famous friends to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” While it was intended to inspire feelings of hope and community in a time full of uncertainty, it naturally became a meme thanks to the awkwardly edited clips of Gadot, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, and other celebrities singing in different keys. Almost two years later, the Wonder Woman star finally admitted that her celebrity pick-me-up was “in poor taste.”

In The Boys’ version, The Deep (Chace Crawford) takes on Gadot’s role, beginning the cold open with a similarly out-of-touch monologue. “We’re all in this together, and together, we can imagine a different world,” he assures us. From there, he, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Kunis and Kutcher, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Aisha Tyler, and Rose Byrne sing “Imagine.” In all, the parody proves more effective than the original, bringing together stars from in and out of The Boys universe and uniting us in delight.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Boys returned this month with a dark Season 3, and it’s already been renewed for a fourth installment. Revisit our explainer for how, in this season, Charlize Theron entered the superhero universe, and see showrunner Eric Kripke’s explanation for Homelander’s Trump analogue.