The Jesus & Mary Chain and Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Just Like Honey” at Glastonbury: Watch

The Jesus & Mary Chain’s performance at Glastonbury was all the more sweeter thanks to a surprise cameo from Phoebe Bridgers.

The Punisher singer joined JAMC as a guest vocalist on “Just Like Honey” during their Friday evening set at the UK mega fest. The performance was broadcast live on BBC and can be replayed in full below.

Prior to appearing with JAMC, Bridgers played her own set at Glastonbury on Friday. She notably dedicated a portion of her time on stage to addressing the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “In all honesty it’s, like, super surreal and fun, but I am having the shittiest day,” Bridgers remarked. She then led the crowd in chanting, “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

Last week, The Jesus & Mary Chain released a deluxe reissue of their 2017 reunion album, Damage and Joy, in the US through Fuzz Club Records.