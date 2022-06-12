The Killers Halt UK Concert to Check on Elderly Crowdsurfer: Watch

The Killers played a concert in Manchester, UK on Saturday night, but paused the show when an elderly fan started crowdsurfing.

Via NME, frontman Brandon Flowers noticed the man being carried over the barrier at the venue Emirates Old Trafford during the band’s set and wanted to make sure he was OK.

Despite appearing to be bleeding from the head, the man, named Billy, was all smiles as Flowers ran down to throw his arms around him and offer a hug. “Billy was trying to crowdsurf, he looks like he’s about 68 or 69 years old,” the singer told the crowd once he was back on stage. “I said, ‘Billy, what are you doin’?’ And you know what he said? He said, ‘I’m enjoyin’ meself.'”

Check out fan-captured footage of Billy living his best life below.

The Killers’ current trek across the UK and Ireland is in support of their two most recent albums, 2021’s Pressure Machine and 2020’s Imploding the Mirage. In April, the stateside leg of the tour kicked off with a raucous trio of hometown shows in Las Vegas.

On three back-to-back(-to back!) nights, the band ran through their litany of hits and fan favorite cuts at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan, including “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” “Smile Like You Mean It,” and “All These Things That I’ve Done.” The band’s encore, meanwhile, featured “Spaceman,” “Midnight Show,” “When You Were Young,” and “Caution.”

Next, they’ll head to Dublin, Milan, Madrid, Amsterdam, and more before heading back to North America in August. Grab tickets for the remainder of the tour here.

Billy the crowd surfer at The Killers tonight in Manchester🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yr58toyH0g Advertisement — lawrie bacon (@lawriebacon) June 11, 2022

Shoutout to Billy the 67 year old crowdsurfer who got a hug from Brandon Flowers at @thekillers show in Manchester last night 🥲 📽 @gloaurora pic.twitter.com/OmDKIirw3e — gigsandtours (@gigsandtours) June 12, 2022