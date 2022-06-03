Teenage punks The Linda Lindas have teamed up with three scene legends, Bikini Kill’s Kathi Wilcox and Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats’ Vice Cooler, for the new song “Lost in Thought.” The track appears on Lyle and Cooler’s upcoming benefit compilation LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color, out today (June 3rd) via Bandcamp.

At a quick and dirty minute-and-a-half, “Lost in Thought” features some anguished call-and-response vocals from The Linda Lindas as Wilcox, Lyle, and Cooler bang out a gnarly hard rock squall. The musicians thrash around in a backyard in the song’s music video, which they naturally shot in less than an hour.

Everyone involved with “Lost in Thought” spoke highly of their collaboration experience. “I grew up learning to drum to records that Wilcox played on,” Cooler said. “It was a surreal experience to get to work with someone who has written so many great songs. And The Linda Lindas feel similarly — and they really elevated the collaboration.”

To that end, The Linda Lindas’ Lucia explained the artists’ songwriting process. “We all liked the idea of a call-and-response vocal thing in the verse, which really just took after the instrumental part,” she said. “It’s about feeling overwhelmed by everything bottled up in your brain and getting so lost in yourself you become unaware of your surroundings.”

All of the proceeds from LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color go toward the purchase of new land by NEFOC, an Indigenous group that acquires land in order to return it to indigenous nations and farmers of color. The organization helps farmers purchase land and set up legal land trust structures so that the land is collectively owned in perpetuity, and also help fund the purchases.

The Linda Lindas’ Eloise commented on the benefit, sharing, “It’s the best when people not only make music that sounds cool, but music that can actually make a difference. All I want is to be able to make a difference and effect change in the world, and music provides a great outlet for us to do that. It’s so awesome to think, even if it’s just one song, music can be so powerful and do so much.”

So far, Lyle and Cooler have previewed LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color with songs featuring Kim Gordon and Kathleen Hanna.

Later this month, Bikini Kill will launch a new leg of North American reunion tour dates. You can purchase tickets to their upcoming shows here.

As for The Linda Lindas, the young band recently released their debut full-length, Growing Up, and supported the album with a late-night TV performance on The Tonight Show.