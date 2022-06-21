The Mars Volta Reunite for New Single “Blacklight Shine,” 2022 Tour Dates

The Mars Volta have unveiled their long-awaited comeback single “Blacklight Shine,” as well as a string of reunion tour dates.

The track finds singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala and guitarist-composer Omar Rodríguez-López crafting a gleaming pop melody over a Caribbean-inspired, handclap-driven beat as the former wails, “If that rain don’t fall any sooner, I’m gonna wash upon the shore/ If that train don’t run any sooner, I’m gonna waste away.” Meanwhile, shot in black and white, the single’s short film shines a light on Caribbean culture through dance, music, drumming, dress, and community.

According to a statement by Bixler-Zavala, the song’s lyrics focus on a “wave of rolling blackouts washing memories onto shore, a heartbeat that still remembers everything.”

“Blacklight Shine” is the El Paso, Texas-based rock act’s first new music in more than a decade. Following the release of their 2012 album Noctourniquet, the band went on an indefinite hiatus, with its members going on to form multiple other projects including the short-lived Bosnian Rainbows, Zavalaz, and Antemasque.

Along with the single, The Mars Volta also revealed a round of headlining tour dates across the US. The run of 13 shows begins September 23rd at The Factory at Deep Ellum in Dallas, Tex. and hits major cities like Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, and San Francisco before closing out at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on October 21st. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 24th via Ticketmaster.

Back in 2021, The Mars Volta reissued their entire catalog — including all six albums, the Tremulant EP, and the unearthed Landscape Tantrums collection — on vinyl.

The Mars Volta 2022 Tour Dates:

09/23 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory at Deep Ellum

09/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Opera House

09/29 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/03 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

10/05 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ The Royal Oak

10/08 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/11 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/14 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium