The Minions Become Assistants to the Regional Manager in Wild The Office Mashup: Watch

Steve Carell has a fancy new gig anchoring the blockbuster Despicable Me franchise, which is about to drop its fifth film, Minions: The Rise of Gru. But his new coworkers won’t let him forget his days as a lowly regional manager, as they demonstrate in a wacky new mashup with The Office.

This clip comes packed with corporate synergy courtesy of NBCUniversal, which is distributing The Rise of Gru through Universal Pictures and which streams The Office on Peacock. Over familiar piano chords, viewers see a Scranton that’s looking a little more yellow than usual. The Minions recreate classic moments from the beloved sitcom, including a stapler encased in jello, a pot of chili hitting the floor, a fire drill that sees Minions crashing through the ceiling, and the world’s most terrifying lesson in CPR. At the center of it all is Gru, proud of a trophy that says Big Boss. Check it out below.

Minions: The Rise of Gru comes to the US on July 1st, with Carell reprising his role as Gru. As befits the highest-grossing animated film franchise in history, NBCUniversal has spared no expense when it comes to the soundtrack. It features Phoebe Bridgers, Thundercat, and “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Diana Ross and Tame Impala.

If you’re still nostalgic for The Office, you’ll have to look past Carell’s workplace comedy, Space Force, which Netflix cancelled after two seasons. But the good news is that he’ll be reuniting with John Krasinski for the new movie, IF.