The Old Man Renewed for Season 2

Just weeks after premiering on FX, the Jeff Bridges-starring new drama The Old Man has been renewed for Season 2.

Based on Thomas Perry’s novel of the same name, The Old Man follows Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA agent who has long been in hiding after absconding from the agency. When an assassin attempts to take Chase out, the titular old man goes on the run from FBI agents Harold Harper (John Lithgow) and Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat), CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla), and special ops contractor Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), ultimately renting a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman).

The Old Man premiered on June 16th, and according to FX, it was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021 and the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend. The series was developed by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, and Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff, and Jon Watts.

Despite its success, The Old Man faced a tumultuous road during production. After shooting was delayed due to the pandemic, Bridges was diagnosed with Lymphoma, and he later said he came “pretty close to dying” while catching COVID while in the midst of chemotherapy treatments. Fortunately, his cancer is now in remission. Ahead of Season 2, watch the trailer for The Old Man below.