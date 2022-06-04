Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Queen Has Tea with Paddington Bear

The two also bonded over their love of marmalade.

Queen Elizabeth and Paddington
Queen Elizabeth and Paddington Bear, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 4, 2022 | 4:19pm ET

    This weekend the United Kingdom is celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Amidst all the fanfare, however, the 96-year-old monarch found some time to enjoy a cup with tea with another British institution: Paddington Bear. Naturally, the two also bonded over their love of marmalade. Watch below.

    The charming clip aired at the beginning of Saturday’s Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded concert featuring performances from the likes of Elton John, Adam Lambert & Queen, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, and more.

    As the Queen celebrates her 70th year on the throne, Paddington is busy preparing for his long-awaited third feature film. Production is set to begin in the second half of 2022.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It was also recently revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delighted families as his country’s voice of Paddington Bear in dubbed versions of Paddington and Paddington 2.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the northman streaming peacock amazon prime youtube apple tv vudu robert eggers

Here's How You Can Watch Robert Eggers' The Northman

June 3, 2022

Stranger Things Kate Bush

Kate Bush's Stranger Things Triumph Reminds Us of the Joy of Discovering Music Through Film and TV

June 3, 2022

muna britney spears cover sometimes fire island soundtrack stream

MUNA Cover Britney Spears' "Sometimes" for Fire Island Soundtrack: Stream

June 3, 2022

Fire Island Review

Fire Island Review: A Delicious Jane Austen-Infused Rom-Com That Matches the Master's Wit

June 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Queen Has Tea with Paddington Bear

Menu Shop Search Sale