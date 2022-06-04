The Queen Has Tea with Paddington Bear

This weekend the United Kingdom is celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Amidst all the fanfare, however, the 96-year-old monarch found some time to enjoy a cup with tea with another British institution: Paddington Bear. Naturally, the two also bonded over their love of marmalade. Watch below.

The charming clip aired at the beginning of Saturday’s Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded concert featuring performances from the likes of Elton John, Adam Lambert & Queen, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, and more.

As the Queen celebrates her 70th year on the throne, Paddington is busy preparing for his long-awaited third feature film. Production is set to begin in the second half of 2022.

It was also recently revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delighted families as his country’s voice of Paddington Bear in dubbed versions of Paddington and Paddington 2.