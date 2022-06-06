Dreams and Nightmares Run Wild in New Teaser Trailer for The Sandman: Watch

Just because it’s a nightmare doesn’t mean you want to wake up, as evidenced by the new teaser trailer for Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. As part of Geeked Week 2022, Netflix has now announced that the hotly anticipated comic book adaptation arrives August 5th.

Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus, The Sandman himself, and early in the teaser he offers his own introduction. “I am the King of Dreams,” he says softly. “Ruler of the Nightmare Realm.”

Initially seen in the first look from last year, this teaser offers another glimpse of the occult ritual that summons Morpheus to Earth. But it lingers much more on the consequences of taking the King of Dreams out of his natural habitat, both for this realm and others. Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), an occult detective and ancestor of that more famous comic book Constantine, begins piecing together clues on Earth, while the Nightmare Realm buckles under the weight of its ruler’s absence.

“Forgive me, sire,” one of his allies says upon his return. “The palace, the realm, they are not as you left them. With you gone the realm began to decay and crumble.”

“The dreams and nightmares no longer seem to recognize their master,” Morpheus replies. “We will remind them.” The Sandman also co-stars Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Boyd Holbrook (Corinthian), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Asim Chaudhry (Abel), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Mark Hamill (Merv Pumpkinhead), and Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven). Check out the teaser below.

Elsewhere in the Gaiman-verse, Amazon will release Season 2 of the adaptation of Good Omens either later this year or in early 2023. Gaiman is also contributing to Tori Amos’ graphic novel Little Earthquakes, which drops in September.