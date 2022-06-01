The Wild Things on Working with Pete Townshend, Concept Albums, and Face Crystals

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Wild Things sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Afterglow, the band’s sophomore album that was co-produced by Pete Townshend.

Sydney Rae White and Rob Kendrick tell us about how the record slowly morphed into a type of concept album, how they landed The Who guitarist as their guide, and what it was like to have their first post-lockdown show as openers for the legendary rockers at Royal Albert Hall. The husband-and-wife team also gives us the backstory on first single “Only Attraction,” live favorite “Drunk Again,” and their love of face crystals.

Listen to The Wild Things's chat with Kyle above, or watch the conversation below.