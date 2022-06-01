Menu
The Wild Things on Working with Pete Townshend, Concept Albums, and Face Crystals

Sydney Rae White and Rob Kendrick reveal the stories behind their sophomore LP, Afterglow

the wild things kyle meredith with pete townshend photo by marcus maschwitz
Kyle Meredith with The Wild Things, photo by Marcus Maschwitz
Consequence Staff
June 1, 2022 | 2:17pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    The Wild Things sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Afterglow, the band’s sophomore album that was co-produced by Pete Townshend.

    Sydney Rae White and Rob Kendrick tell us about how the record slowly morphed into a type of concept album, how they landed The Who guitarist as their guide, and what it was like to have their first post-lockdown show as openers for the legendary rockers at Royal Albert Hall. The husband-and-wife team also gives us the backstory on first single “Only Attraction,” live favorite “Drunk Again,” and their love of face crystals.

    Listen to The Wild Things’s chat with Kyle above, or watch the conversation below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

