They Might Be Giants Postpone Tour Dates After “Rather Serious Car Accident”

They Might Be Giants just kicked off their oft-delayed Flood 30th Anniversary tour on Wednesday night in New York City. Unfortunately, the band has postponed it once again after John Flansburgh got in a “rather serious car accident” on his way home.

“The initial report is that he has seven broken ribs, several of which have multiple fractures,” elaborated John Linnell on social media. “The good news is that no vital organs were involved and the long-term prognosis seems positive. Of course, there will be a lengthy recovery process.”

Linnell continued by revealing They Might Be Giants will have to postpone the rest of their June dates, which include three more shows at Bowery Ballroom and dates in Washington, DC; Baltimore; and Philadelphia. He added that they hope to continue with their summer dates beginning in August.

“Please send your healing rays to Flans, drive safely, and we look forward to seeing everyone as soon as possible,” Linnell concluded.

See They Might Be Giants’ updated North American tour itinerary below. It runs through mid-October before picking back up in April 2023. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

