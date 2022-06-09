Menu
They Might Be Giants Postpone Tour Dates After “Rather Serious Car Accident”

They're hoping to pick back up in August

they might be giants car accident 2022 tour dates postponed`
They Might Be Giants, photo by Sam Graff
June 9, 2022 | 1:15pm ET

    They Might Be Giants just kicked off their oft-delayed Flood 30th Anniversary tour on Wednesday night in New York City. Unfortunately, the band has postponed it once again after John Flansburgh got in a “rather serious car accident” on his way home.

    “The initial report is that he has seven broken ribs, several of which have multiple fractures,” elaborated John Linnell on social media. “The good news is that no vital organs were involved and the long-term prognosis seems positive. Of course, there will be a lengthy recovery process.”

    Linnell continued by revealing They Might Be Giants will have to postpone the rest of their June dates, which include three more shows at Bowery Ballroom and dates in Washington, DC; Baltimore; and Philadelphia. He added that they hope to continue with their summer dates beginning in August.

    “Please send your healing rays to Flans, drive safely, and we look forward to seeing everyone as soon as possible,” Linnell concluded.

    See They Might Be Giants’ updated North American tour itinerary below. It runs through mid-October before picking back up in April 2023. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    In November, Linnell spoke with Consequence about the band’s latest album, BOOK, and finally returning to the road. Read the full interview here.

    They Might Be Giants 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    06/09: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
    06/10 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    06/11 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
    06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    06/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    06/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    06/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    08/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    08/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    09/01 – Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall
    09/02 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    09/03 – North Adams, MA @ MassMOCA
    09/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    09/18 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
    09/20 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House Club
    09/21 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
    09/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    09/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
    09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
    09/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
    10/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
    10/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
    04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    04/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    04/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    04/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    05/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    05/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
    05/13 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
    05/14 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    05/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    05/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    05/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    05/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre

