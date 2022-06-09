They Might Be Giants Postpone Tour Dates After “Rather Serious Car Accident”

They Might Be Giants just kicked off their oft-delayed Flood 30th Anniversary tour on Wednesday night in New York City. Unfortunately, the band has postponed it once again after John Flansburgh got in a “rather serious car accident” on his way home.
“The initial report is that he has seven broken ribs, several of which have multiple fractures,” elaborated John Linnell on social media. “The good news is that no vital organs were involved and the long-term prognosis seems positive. Of course, there will be a lengthy recovery process.”
Linnell continued by revealing They Might Be Giants will have to postpone the rest of their June dates, which include three more shows at Bowery Ballroom and dates in Washington, DC; Baltimore; and Philadelphia. He added that they hope to continue with their summer dates beginning in August.
“Please send your healing rays to Flans, drive safely, and we look forward to seeing everyone as soon as possible,” Linnell concluded.
See They Might Be Giants’ updated North American tour itinerary below. It runs through mid-October before picking back up in April 2023. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.
In November, Linnell spoke with Consequence about the band’s latest album, BOOK, and finally returning to the road. Read the full interview here.
They Might Be Giants 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
06/09: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
06/10 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
06/11 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
06/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
06/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
08/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
08/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
09/01 – Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall
09/02 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/03 – North Adams, MA @ MassMOCA
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/18 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
09/20 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House Club
09/21 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
09/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
09/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
09/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
10/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
10/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
04/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
04/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
05/13 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
05/14 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
05/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
05/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre