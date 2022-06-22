Welcome to Kevin Bacon’s Conversion Camp from Hell in Teaser for They/Them: Watch

This ain’t your mother’s conversion therapy: Today, Peacock has unveiled the official teaser for They/Them, the upcoming slasher flick starring Kevin Bacon as the director of a mysterious sleep-away camp that resorts to some drastic measures in an effort to turn its attendees straight. Premiering August 5th, the film marks the feature-length directorial debut of John Logan, whose screenwriting credits include Skyfall and Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.

The teaser for They/Them (get it? “They slash them”?) opens on a wide shot of Whistler Camp’s latest fleet of LGBTQ+ campers. This year’s crew includes Jordan (Theo Germaine), whose gender identity conflicts with their religious upbringing; Alexandra (Quei Tann), a young transgender woman on the brink of being kicked out of her home; Veronica (Monique Kim), who’s finally ready to embrace her bisexuality; and Stu (Cooper Koch), who’s a real guy’s guy — aside from the whole gay thing.

“This is a safe space for everyone,” Owen (Bacon) tells the campers upon their arrival. But as vignettes flash across the screen of eerie happenings and demonic presences, viewers know that homophobia isn’t the only act of violence here. Watch the teaser for They/Them below.

This isn’t the only spooky film coming up on Bacon’s schedule this year: He’ll also be playing a villain in a remake of the 1984 comedy-splatter B-movie The Toxic Avenger. Meanwhile, Logan is also handling the script for Michael, a forthcoming biopic about Michael Jackson.