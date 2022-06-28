The story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand is almost too surreal to believe, but Ron Howard’s forthcoming drama Thirteen Lives will do its best shot at bringing the incredible true story to your screen. Prime Video has today unveiled the film’s official trailer, which stars Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen as a pair of divers tasked with the unfathomable feat of saving twelve members and the coach of a boys’ soccer team.

What starts as an innocent excursion quickly becomes a disaster for this team of young boys, ages 11-16, and their coach when they decide to use their free time after soccer practice to wander around Thailand’s storied Tham Luang caves. After monsoon rains suddenly trap them inside, Thai authorities turn to the world-class British Cave Rescue Council, whose John Volanthen (Farrell) and Rick Stanton (Mortensen) seem like the best men for the job.

Miraculously, John and Rick find all thirteen missing bodies alive — but locating them is the easy part. Getting this pack of inexperienced divers out of the caves, however, poses a whole new set of extremely risky challenges. Thousands came together to help rescue the soccer team, while the rest of the world watched.

Thirteen Lives will premiere in select theaters July 29th before it hits streaming on Prime Video August 5th. The film’s cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Josh Helman, Tom Bateman, Zahra Newman, and Lewis Fitz-Gerald. See the official trailer below.

Howard also recently executive produced Disney+’s upcoming sequel series to his 1988 classic epic Willow. Meanwhile, Farrell is set to reprise his role as DC Comics’ evil mastermind The Penguin in a new spinoff series from HBO Max, while Mortensen just appeared in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.