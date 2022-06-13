Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s The Smile Announce North American Tour

The Smile, the new band from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet dummer Tom Skinner, have announced their inaugural North American tour.
The 19-date outing comes in support of the trio’s debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. The tour kicks off in Providence, Rhode Island on November 14th, with further stops scheduled in Boston, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, and beyond, before wrapping up out west with gigs in San Francisco and Los Angeles at the end of December. Check out the full schedule below.
A Live Nation pre-sale goes down Thursday, June 16th (use code DAZZLE) ahead of the public on-sale on Friday, June 17th via Ticketmaster.
The Smile made their live debut as part of a surprise appearance at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast in May 2021. Last December, they staged their first in-person concerts with a trio of in-the-round performances taking place over the course of 24 hours. They’ve since embarked a full-fledged UK/European tour in support of their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, which was released digitally on May 13th. The album will be available in physical formats beginning this Friday, June 17th.
The Smile 2022 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society
06/25 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic festival
06/27 – Luxembourg @ The Neumünster Abbaye
06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
07/11 – Nîmes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
07/12 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
07/15 – Ferrara, IT@ Piazza Trento Trieste
07/17 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio
07/18 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica
07/20 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina
11/14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
11/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein
11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –
11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
12/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium