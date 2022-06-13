Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s The Smile Announce North American Tour

The Smile, the new band from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet dummer Tom Skinner, have announced their inaugural North American tour.

The 19-date outing comes in support of the trio’s debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. The tour kicks off in Providence, Rhode Island on November 14th, with further stops scheduled in Boston, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, and beyond, before wrapping up out west with gigs in San Francisco and Los Angeles at the end of December. Check out the full schedule below.

A Live Nation pre-sale goes down Thursday, June 16th (use code DAZZLE) ahead of the public on-sale on Friday, June 17th via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Smile made their live debut as part of a surprise appearance at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast in May 2021. Last December, they staged their first in-person concerts with a trio of in-the-round performances taking place over the course of 24 hours. They’ve since embarked a full-fledged UK/European tour in support of their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, which was released digitally on May 13th. The album will be available in physical formats beginning this Friday, June 17th.

The Smile 2022 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society

06/25 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic festival

06/27 – Luxembourg @ The Neumünster Abbaye

06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

07/11 – Nîmes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

07/12 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano

07/15 – Ferrara, IT@ Piazza Trento Trieste

07/17 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio

07/18 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica

07/20 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina

11/14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein

11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –

11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium