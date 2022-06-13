Menu
Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s The Smile Announce North American Tour

The 19-date outing takes place this fall

Smile Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood
June 13, 2022 | 8:49am ET

    The Smile, the new band from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet dummer Tom Skinner, have announced their inaugural North American tour.

    The 19-date outing comes in support of the trio’s debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. The tour kicks off in Providence, Rhode Island on November 14th, with further stops scheduled in Boston, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, and beyond, before wrapping up out west with gigs in San Francisco and Los Angeles at the end of December. Check out the full schedule below.

    A Live Nation pre-sale goes down Thursday, June 16th (use code DAZZLE) ahead of the public on-sale on Friday, June 17th via Ticketmaster.

    The Smile made their live debut as part of a surprise appearance at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast in May 2021. Last December, they staged their first in-person concerts with a trio of in-the-round performances taking place over the course of 24 hours. They’ve since embarked a full-fledged UK/European tour in support of their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, which was released digitally on May 13th. The album will be available in physical formats beginning this Friday, June 17th.

    The Smile 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/24 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society
    06/25 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic festival
    06/27 – Luxembourg @ The Neumünster Abbaye
    06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
    07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico
    07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
    07/11 – Nîmes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
    07/12 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
    07/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
    07/15 – Ferrara, IT@ Piazza Trento Trieste
    07/17 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio
    07/18 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica
    07/20 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina
    11/14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
    11/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    11/20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein
    11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    11/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –
    11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
    12/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    12/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    12/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    12/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
    12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

