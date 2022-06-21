Three Days Grace on Explosions, Algorithms, and Their 25th Anniversary

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Three Days Grace’s Brad Walst sits down with Kyle Meredith to dig into the Canadian band’s seventh studio album, Explosions, which found them writing separately for the first time during lockdown.

Walst also discusses the anger heard within the songs and finding ways to continue to tap into that emotion, the big searching questions that populate the lyrics, and the background on “I Am the Weapon.” The bassist then goes on to share the story of making the video for “Lifetime,” which shines a light on Mayfield, Kentucky (with proceeds going to folks impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes), and having the new LP speak to their past on their 25th anniversary year.

