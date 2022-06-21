Menu
Three Days Grace on Explosions, Algorithms, and Their 25th Anniversary

Bassist Brad Walst discusses their new LP and helping out Mayfield, KY tornado victims

kyle meredith with three days grace explosions 25th anniversary
Kyle Meredith with Three Days Grace, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
June 21, 2022 | 2:35pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Three Days Grace’s Brad Walst sits down with Kyle Meredith to dig into the Canadian band’s seventh studio album, Explosions, which found them writing separately for the first time during lockdown.

    Walst also discusses the anger heard within the songs and finding ways to continue to tap into that emotion, the big searching questions that populate the lyrics, and the background on “I Am the Weapon.” The bassist then goes on to share the story of making the video for “Lifetime,” which shines a light on Mayfield, Kentucky (with proceeds going to folks impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes), and having the new LP speak to their past on their 25th anniversary year.

    Listen to Walst catch up with Meredith above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

