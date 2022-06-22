The underground indie pop charity compilation Through the Soil II has been released featuring new material from Julien Baker, Faye Webster, Tomberlin, and more to benefit The Trevor Project. Stream it below via Bandcamp.

The album spans 37 tracks with contributions from artists raised in the DIY and indie scenes across genres including Squirrel Flower, Parannoul, Ratboys, and Lala Lala. Organized by original TTS co-creator Andres Villogas, the compilation hosts original tracks like Knifeplay’s aptly titled “Trevor Project Benefit Compilation Song,” IAN SWEET’s unreleased demo of “f*ckthat,” a live cut from Faye Webster, and Julien Baker covering Billy Bragg’s “Milkman of Human Kindness.”

Through the Soil II finds the nascent series flourishing after its first installment in 2021 sourced original material from artists in a grassroots effort to raise funds for the NAMI COVID mental health support fund. With an almost completely new lineup of contributors, the charity compilation has now directed its attention to The Trevor Project, the largest non-profit organization to engage with LGBTQ youth about suicide prevention and crisis intervention.

The new project’s mission appealed to artists like Gabi Jr, who contributed the song “Muddy” and shared the following statement:

“As a kid, I felt very trapped and othered and struggled to see people like me in media and even just in everyday life — like many queer kids do. I knew I couldn’t be honest about my feelings in the communities I occupied as a kid because it would likely end in conversion therapy. That, combined with the many suppressive things in our culture, led to self hatred and hopelessness. I was fortunate enough to make it to a point where I was able to overcome those feelings, find community, and build a support system for myself. But all those kids out there who are still doing that and need support and love to get to a point where they can do those things, can turn to groups like The Trevor Project for safe care and guidance. To not feel so alone and have the opportunity to see themselves in the person who’s helping them on the other line. It’s beautiful and — without any exaggeration at all — it saves lives.”

Lillie West, aka Lala Lala, added, “It’s special to be able to support organizations I care about, like The Trevor Project, through my art. Young queer people need and deserve protection and The Trevor Project helps provide that.”

Through the Soil II is available exclusively on Bandcamp. Check out the album artwork and full tracklist below.

<a href="https://throughthesoil.bandcamp.com/album/through-the-soil-ii" target="_blank">Through the Soil II by Various Artists</a>

Through the Soil II Artwork:

Through the Soil II Tracklist:

01. MJ Lenderman – “You Don’t Know the Shape I’m In”

02. Sword II – “First Rule of the Bug”

03. Cryogeyser – “Obvious”

04. Horse Jumper of Love – “Hotel Swimming Pool”

05. Knifeplay – “Trevor Project Benefit Compilation Song”

06. Squirrel Flower – “Rockets”

07. Deadharrie – “Tower”

08. Teethe – “Lucky”

09. Hiding Places – “The Fly”

10. Floatie – “Over the Terrain”

11. Bedside Kites – “Artificial Labor”

12. Sipper, Russy – “Byebye”

13. Triathalon – “For Now”

14. Koleżanka – “Hot Toddy”

15. Lala Lala and Tomberlin – “Good Luck New Year”

16. Gabi Jr. – “Muddy”

17. IAN SWEET – “F*ckthat” (Demo)

18. Shep Treasure – “Two Heart

19. Skirts – “Tunnel Vison

20. BEX – “Fantasy of”

21. Faye Webster – “What Used To Be Mine” (Live)

22. Boosegumps – “One Morning”

23. Jodi – “Where”

24. BABAEHOVEN – “Bad Bad Good Good”

25. Onlyness – “Lonely in Paradise”

26. Ratboys – “Lie, Lie, Lie”

27. Julien Baker – “Milkman of Human Kindness”

28. Friendship – “Lucinda on Junebug”

29. Euphoria Again – “This is the Time (Hermit)”

30. Swim Camp – “Soccer”

31. Wednesday – “Who Me?”

32. Sun Organ – “High in the Shower Pt. 2”

33. They Are Gutting a Body of Water featuring Highnoon, Karly Hartzman, Ruth in the Bardo, and Valerie Barbosa – “Floe II”

34. Sam Silbert featuring They Are Gutting a Body of Water – “Riddlers Mind”

35. Computerwife – “Lexapro”

36. Parannoul – “Lost and Found”

37. Dummy – “Ethereal Security Guard”