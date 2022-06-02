Menu
Tim Heidecker Teams Up with Kurt Vile for “Sirens of Titan”: Stream

Final single from Heidecker's upcoming album High School

Tim Heidecker and Kurt Vile, photo courtesy of artist
June 2, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Tim Heidecker has teamed up with Kurt Vile for “Sirens of Titan,” the final preview from the comedian-musician’s upcoming album High School. Listen to the track below.

    “Sirens of Titan” harkens back to Heidecker’s childhood, and consequently it offers a retro disco vibe. “Sirens of Titan/ Venus In Furs/ Claudia Schiffer,” the artist lists, remembering the youthful ephemera of yore. Elsewhere in the song, Heidecker and Vile recall water beds, report cards, and being “fiscally conservative until I got that college degree.” The track comes with an equally old school music video by Ben Levin, which Heidecker praised in a statement.

    “I’m so happy to have Ben Levin’s incredible talents here to put a visual spin on this song, a song which catches me in a reflective mode, thinking about some of those awkward days in my high school days, feeling weird and learning about all the cool shit,” Heidecker said. “I wrote it thinking about how Kurt Vile writes songs and I was embarrassed to send it to him, but did anyway and he liked it enough to come over and sing and play on it!”

    “Sirens of Titan” is the third single from High School, following the tracks “Buddy” and “Punch in the Gut.”  The full album arrives June 24th via Spacebomb Records, and you can pre-order it now. This summer, Heidecker will head out on tour, where each night he’ll perform both a standup set and a musical set. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

