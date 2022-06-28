Timbaland is at the top of his game, and he has been for quite some time. The hitmaker, producer, and businessman has cultivated his own little empire of media, community, and technology, culminating in the launch of his Beatclub platform. Now, Timbaland and Beatclub have teamed up with Mastercard for the credit company’s first music-based project, a collection of ten songs and two Beatclub remixes entitled Priceless.

After announcing the venture in 2021, Timbaland and business partner Gary Marella launched Beatclub in early 2022 as a platform to help unknown producers grow their skills, trade and sell beats, and foster a community of like-minded creatives.

“Games have a community, gamers have a community, people who play Fortnite have a community,” Timbaland tells Consequence, “but where’s the community for creators and producers and songwriters and beat makers?”

Advertisement

The legendary producer has tapped several other high-profile names in the music industry to help curate and contribute to Beatclub. Endorsements have come by way of stars like J. Cole, Mike Dean, and Justin Timberlake.

The platform’s focus on quality collaborations and creative communities caught the eye of Mastercard, who had been developing their first foray into original music. A collection of songs to coincide with their “Priceless” campaign, the Priceless compilation features ten tracks by ten different artists each incorporating Mastercard’s theme into their instrumental. Beatclub was then brought in to remix two standout tracks, while Niclas Molinder produced the album.