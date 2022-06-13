Menu
Toby Keith Battling Stomach Cancer

The country singer has been undergoing treatment for the last six month

Toby Keith
Toby Keith (photo courtesy of artist)
June 12, 2022 | 9:39pm ET

    Toby Keith has revealed that he is battling stomach cancer.

    The 60-year-old country singer has been undergoing treatment for the last six months, but he went public with his diagnosis in a social media post on Sunday (June 12th).

    “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” Keith explained. “So far, so good.”

    “I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” Keith added. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

    As Rolling Stone points out, Keith has postponed the majority of his summer tour dates as he continues his treatment.

