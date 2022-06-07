Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

TOLEDO Share New Single “L-Train”: Stream

Brooklyn indie folk duo also announce their signing to Grand Jury Music

toledo l-train grand jury 2022 tour dates music video
TOLEDO, photo by POND Creative
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
June 7, 2022 | 6:02pm ET

    TOLEDO are riding the “L-Train” right to Grand Jury Music. The Brooklyn indie folk duo have joined a roster that includes Hovvdy, Samia, and recent Artist of the Month Jordana at the New York-based label, and they’re celebrating with a new single.

    “L-Train” further demonstrates the impeccable harmonies of Dan Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz, as if their lifelong friendship has synched their vocals as much as their personalities. The gentle track has a turbulent undercurrent, haunting arrangements swirling beneath the steady dance of guitar strings. It’s a blend of pleasant and anxious that reflects the lyrics’ exploration of social excess.

    “[‘L-Train’ was] written at a low point for the both of us,” TOLEDO said in a statement. “We had just moved to Bushwick and started playing shows every week. We were drinking and partying and losing sight of ourselves.”

    Advertisement

    Check out the song’s video, animated by MICHELLE and mxmtoon collaborator Kohana Wilson, below.

    With their new label team behind them, TOLEDO will undoubtedly have more new tunes to share when they hit the road with Wilderado this July. Find tickets to all their upcoming dates here, and their full scheduled ahead.

    Advertisement

    TOLEDO 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/07 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Sonic Lunch *
    07/08 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater – Madison Live *
    07/09 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *
    07/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works *
    07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    07/13 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground *
    07/14 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music *
    07/16 – Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center *
    07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
    07/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *
    07/20 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

    * = w/ Wilderado

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Carly Rae Jepsen Tickets The So Nice Tour 2022 Dates Empress Of Bleachers

How to Buy Tickets to Carly Rae Jepsen's 2022 Tour

June 7, 2022

Demi Lovato Tickets 2022 HOLY FVCK Tour Dates Dead Sara North America South America Fall

How to Get Tickets to Demi Lovato’s 2022 Tour

June 7, 2022

kennyhoopla 2022 tour dates pop punk music news tickets

KennyHoopla Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

June 7, 2022

Halestorm new album

Halestorm Announce Fall 2022 Headlining Tour with The Warning and New Years Day

June 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

TOLEDO Share New Single "L-Train": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale