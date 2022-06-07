TOLEDO Share New Single “L-Train”: Stream

TOLEDO are riding the “L-Train” right to Grand Jury Music. The Brooklyn indie folk duo have joined a roster that includes Hovvdy, Samia, and recent Artist of the Month Jordana at the New York-based label, and they’re celebrating with a new single.

“L-Train” further demonstrates the impeccable harmonies of Dan Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz, as if their lifelong friendship has synched their vocals as much as their personalities. The gentle track has a turbulent undercurrent, haunting arrangements swirling beneath the steady dance of guitar strings. It’s a blend of pleasant and anxious that reflects the lyrics’ exploration of social excess.

“[‘L-Train’ was] written at a low point for the both of us,” TOLEDO said in a statement. “We had just moved to Bushwick and started playing shows every week. We were drinking and partying and losing sight of ourselves.”

Check out the song’s video, animated by MICHELLE and mxmtoon collaborator Kohana Wilson, below.

With their new label team behind them, TOLEDO will undoubtedly have more new tunes to share when they hit the road with Wilderado this July. Find tickets to all their upcoming dates here, and their full scheduled ahead.

TOLEDO 2022 Tour Dates:

07/07 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Sonic Lunch *

07/08 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater – Madison Live *

07/09 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

07/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works *

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

07/13 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground *

07/14 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music *

07/16 – Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center *

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

07/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

07/20 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

* = w/ Wilderado