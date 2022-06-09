Tom DeLonge’s Sekret Machines Book Series Being Adapted for Television

Sekret Machines, rocker Tom DeLonge’s fictional UFO book series based on actual events, is being adapted for television by Legendary Entertainment and producer Dan Farah (Ready Player One).

The co-founder of Blink-182 has recently been making a name for himself as a UFOlogist, and in 2020 his findings prompted the Pentagon to confirm that videos of UFOs exist. Sekret Machines: Chasing Shadows comes from earlier in his research in 2016, and was co-written with A.J. Hartley.

Chasing Shadows follows the intersecting stories of Timika, a skeptical UFO journalist; Jerzy, a WWII prisoner of war; Jennifer, a British heiress; and Alan, a pilot involved with Area 51. Together they unravel a vast global attempt to suppress knowledge about UFOs. A second book, Sekret Machines: A Fire Within, was published in 2018.

Advertisement

Related Video

“My book franchise, Sekret Machines, is a result of everything I have learned, and continue to learn, about the realities of the U.S. government’s interactions with UFOs and related matters,” DeLonge said in a statement. “With an elevated, thrilling, and commercial adaptation in mind, I’m very honored and excited to have partnered with someone as experienced and talented as Dan Farah, who produced the blockbuster adaption of Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One, and Legendary Entertainment, who produced the recent blockbuster adaptation of Dune. Two of my favorite modern sci-fi classics.”

DeLonge remains a rock star, and his group Angels & Airwaves released the new album Lifeforms last year. But his non-musical pursuits continue to take up more of his time. Last month he shared the first trailer for Monsters of California, his feature film directorial debut that co-stars Richard Kind.