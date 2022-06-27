Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How the Drummer Broke His Ribs Leading Up to Mötley Crüe’s Reunion Tour

The drummer previously said it wasn't a "f**kin’ badass story" -- and it turns out he was right

Tommy Lee broken ribs explained
Tommy Lee, photo by Myriam Santos
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 27, 2022 | 6:29pm ET

    Tommy Lee surprised fans earlier this month at the kickoff show of Mötley Crüe’s current reunion tour when he exited his drum kit after five songs, telling the audience that he had recently broken four ribs. He’s only been playing three or four songs at each date, with Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos taking over for the rest of the set each time. Now, we finally know how he broke those ribs leading up to the tour.

    Lee has been performing a few songs each night against doctor’s orders, with bandmate Nikki Sixx praising the drummer for his efforts. “The fact that Tommy was told by the doctor to not play with 4 broken ribs & he beasted [a portion of] our show is a miracle,” the bassist wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “We are a band and are proud of his strength. He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs. What a f**king animal. Anybody out there ever break ur ribs?”

    When addressing the crowd at the kickoff show, Lee commented, “I wish I had a f**kin’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor f**kin’ scrapping out in some f**kin’ bar or something, but I don’t.” In a new Snapchat video, as transcribed by Blabbermouth, Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, finally explained how Lee broke his ribs:

    “Everyone keeps asking how Tommy broke his ribs, so I’m just gonna tell you. We were staying at an old rental house in Nashville. It was a cool, old quirky house. But the stairs outside were made out of stones, and they were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree. And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries, but whatever. So, the day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn’t helping us; he just stayed in the car. And so Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke — broke — four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised — broke. And it was crazy, ’cause I came out and he couldn’t breathe. It was really scary. He was on the ground [and] he was gasping for air. And he got on a plane that day still and went and did the rest of rehearsals [for the tour] in Pennsylvania. He went to the hospital in Pennsylvania when we landed and they were, like, ‘You have four broken ribs.’ And they wanted to keep him there, but they he did not wanna stay. And he’s just a fighter. He’s the toughest guy I know. I mean, look at all his tattoos; he just really fights through the pain. Anyway, that’s what happened.”

    Advertisement

    Mötley Crüe’s co-headlining “Stadium Tour” with Def Leppard, featuring support from Poison and Joan Jett, continues through a September 9th concert in Las Vegas. Tickets for the remaining shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    Motley Crue and Def Leppard tour kickoff
     Editor's Pick
    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Kick Off Long-Awaited “Stadium Tour”: Video + Setlists

    See a recap and video footage of the tour’s opening night here. Watch Brittany Furlan explain her husband’s injuries below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s 2020 video interview with Tommy Lee.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Robert Fripp and David Singleton

King Crimson's Robert Fripp Announces "An Evening of Conversation" 2022 North American Tour

June 27, 2022

Rob Zombie Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass video

Rob Zombie Unveils Wild NSFW Animated Video for "Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass": Watch

June 27, 2022

Zeal and Ardor fall 2022 tour

Zeal & Ardor Announce Fall 2022 North American Headlining Tour

June 27, 2022

tool fear inoculum 3 lp vinyl

Tool Announce 3-LP Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum

June 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tommy Lee's Wife Reveals How the Drummer Broke His Ribs Leading Up to Mötley Crüe's Reunion Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale