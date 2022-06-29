Menu
Tommy Lee Plays First Full Set During Mötley Crüe’s Reunion Tour After Breaking His Ribs: Watch

The drummer was finally able to play an entire show in Charlotte on Tuesday night

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
June 29, 2022 | 12:12pm ET

    Tommy Lee was able to play his first full set during Mötley Crüe’s ongoing stadium tour on Tuesday night (June 28th) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Lee broke his ribs two weeks before the launch of the band’s highly anticipated reunion tour. Prior to last night’s concert, he had only been able to get through the first few songs of each show before being replaced by Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos for the remainder of each set.

    “I wish I had a f**kin’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor f**kin’ scrapping out in some f**kin’ bar or something, but I don’t,” Lee had joked to the crowd at the tour kickoff in Atlanta on June 16th, leaving fans wondering how he broke his ribs. His wife, Brittany Furlan, finally revealed that the drummer had fallen down the stairs while trying to carry luggage at a rental home in Nashville.

    Thankfully, Lee’s recovery seems to be going well, as he handled drumming duties for the entire 15-song set in Charlotte. Video footage from the concert sees the drummer in good spirits and keeping up with the band’s fast-paced tunes.

    The Crüe’s tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett continues Thursday (June 30th) in Nashville and runs through a September 9th show in Las Vegas. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can watch fan footage of Lee playing with Mötley Crüe in Charlotte.

