This Shirt Is the Perfect Wingman for the Old, Fat, and Age-Appropriate

Feel the need, the need to be confident in your own body

Consequence Staff
June 6, 2022 | 10:36am ET

    When a sequel is made 35 years after the original, returning cast members aren’t going to look the same. In Hollywood, that can create something of a no-fly zone, as Kelly McGillis was well aware of when it came to casting for Top Gun: MaverickWe’re celebrating her acceptance of aging gracefully with our new “Age-Appropriate” T-shirt.

    Asked if she was contacted for the Tom Cruise sequel, McGillis (who played love interest Charlie Blackwood in the original) said, “Oh my god no. They did not, nor do I think they would ever. I mean, I’m old and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about.”

    Like McGillis, we all should feel the need, the need for self-confidence. So, we turned that empowering quote into a wearable statement with our “Age-Appropriate” tee. Available in two styles — dubbed Mach 1 and Mach 2, naturally — the shirt comes in black, navy, red, and sky blue. After all, it’s better to be comfortable in your own body, because it’s the only one you got.

    Grab yours now at the Consequence Shop or by using the Buy-Now buttons below.

