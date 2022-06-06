This Shirt Is the Perfect Wingman for the Old, Fat, and Age-Appropriate

When a sequel is made 35 years after the original, returning cast members aren’t going to look the same. In Hollywood, that can create something of a no-fly zone, as Kelly McGillis was well aware of when it came to casting for Top Gun: Maverick. We’re celebrating her acceptance of aging gracefully with our new “Age-Appropriate” T-shirt.

Asked if she was contacted for the Tom Cruise sequel, McGillis (who played love interest Charlie Blackwood in the original) said, “Oh my god no. They did not, nor do I think they would ever. I mean, I’m old and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about.”

Like McGillis, we all should feel the need, the need for self-confidence. So, we turned that empowering quote into a wearable statement with our “Age-Appropriate” tee. Available in two styles — dubbed Mach 1 and Mach 2, naturally — the shirt comes in black, navy, red, and sky blue. After all, it’s better to be comfortable in your own body, because it’s the only one you got.

