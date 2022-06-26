Menu
Top Gun: Maverick Blows Past $1 Billion Worldwide Box Office Barrier

Marking the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise's career

Top Gun Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick (photo via Paramount Pictures)
June 26, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    With Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise has blown past the one billion dollar worldwide box office barrier for the very first time in his career.

    Since its release on May 27th, the sequel has earned $521.7 million domestically and an additional $484.7 million overseas, becoming the 50th movie in history to achieve a $1 billion global box office total (not adjusted to inflation).

    Prior to today, Cruise’s best box office showing was 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which grossed $791 million worldwide.

    Related Video

    Top Gun: Maverick is also only the second film since the beginning of the pandemic to earn $1 billion worldwide, following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

    In the weeks ahead, Top Gun: Maverick should only add to its impressive box office showing, thanks to his 120-day exclusive theatrical window. Even five weeks removed from its release, the film continues to show strong tailwinds (earning $30.5 million domestically and $44.5 million overseas this weekend), and interest in repeat viewership (more than 16% of its audience has already seen Maverick more than once) (per The Hollywood Reporter).

    Ed. Note: When a sequel is made 35 years after the original, returning cast members aren’t going to look the same. In Hollywood, that can create something of a no-fly zone, as Kelly McGillis was well aware of when it came to casting for Top Gun: Maverick. We’re celebrating her acceptance of aging gracefully with our new “Age-Appropriate” T-shirt, available exclusively via Consequence Shop.

Top Gun: Maverick Blows Past $1 Billion Worldwide Box Office Barrier

