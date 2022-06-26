Top Gun: Maverick Blows Past $1 Billion Worldwide Box Office Barrier

With Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise has blown past the one billion dollar worldwide box office barrier for the very first time in his career.

Since its release on May 27th, the sequel has earned $521.7 million domestically and an additional $484.7 million overseas, becoming the 50th movie in history to achieve a $1 billion global box office total (not adjusted to inflation).

Prior to today, Cruise’s best box office showing was 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which grossed $791 million worldwide.

Top Gun: Maverick is also only the second film since the beginning of the pandemic to earn $1 billion worldwide, following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the weeks ahead, Top Gun: Maverick should only add to its impressive box office showing, thanks to his 120-day exclusive theatrical window. Even five weeks removed from its release, the film continues to show strong tailwinds (earning $30.5 million domestically and $44.5 million overseas this weekend), and interest in repeat viewership (more than 16% of its audience has already seen Maverick more than once) (per The Hollywood Reporter).

