Tours on Sale This Week: Carly Rae Jepsen, Demi Lovato, Lamb of God & Phoenix

With a new round of tours going on sale this week, we have the scoop on how to purchase tickets. Get details on newly announced tours from Carly Rae Jepsen, Demi Lovato, Lamb of God, Phoenix, Dead Can Dance, Fontaines D.C., and more below.

Carly Rae Jepsen: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Finally, beloved pop artist Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her first North American tour since 2019. The 24-date trek, which launches in September, will feature support from Empress Of. CRJ will make stops at iconic venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre, Denver’s Mission Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Portland’s Roseland Theater, and Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Demi Lovato: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

In conjunction with the release of new album HOLY FVCK, Demi Lovato has mapped out a 32-date fall tour that will take the artist across South America and the United States. Beginning August 30th in São Paulo, Brazil, the trek runs through November, wrapping up November 6th in Irving, Texas. Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent lend support on select dates.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Phoenix: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Phoenix have announced a fall tour with shows in North America, the UK, and Europe. The North American leg is set to take place between September and October, and includes a mixture of headlining shows and appearances at festivals like Atlanta’s Music Midtown and Austin City Limits. Pop act Porches will provide support for the duration of the trek.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in seats on Ticketmaster.

Dead Can Dance: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Dead Can Dance are set to embark on their first North American tour in a decade. Throughout Spring of 2023, Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry will play shows in 17 cities across the US and Canada, marking Dead Can Dance’s first visit to North America since playing Coachella in 2013. This will also act as the band’s first opportunity to tour their 2018 album, Dionysus.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Lamb of God: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Lamb of God are set to embark on a Fall 2022 US headlining tour. They’re bringing along fellow metal act Killswitch Engage in support, as well as a rotating cast of notable opening acts such as Baroness Suicide Silence, and Spiritbox. The trek kicks off in September in Brooklyn, New York, and wraps in October.

Tickets officially go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Kevin Hart: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Comedian Kevin Hart has expanded his 2022 “Reality Check Tour” all the way through December. The new leg of dates, which begins in October, extends Hart’s first outing in over four years by nineteen nights. The comedian is now set to make stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle, and his hometown of Philadelphia, among others.

Tickets for the new leg of the “Reality Check Tour” go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Regina Spektor: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

In support of her forthcoming album Home, before and after, Regina Spektor has unveiled a run of North American headlining tour dates for 2022. Things kick off later this month with a few dates alongside Norah Jones. The 26-date trek will then see her perform headlining sets at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Carnegie Hall, Chicago Theater, and Ryman Auditorium before her finale in late October at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Fontaines D.C.: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Fontaines D.C. are set to return to North America with newly announced Fall 2022 dates. The fall run kicks off on September 16th in San Diego with subsequent stops in cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, and Baltimore. The trek closes out in Boston on October 6th, after which the group will head out on the UK and Ireland leg of their trek.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in tickets on Ticketmaster.

Black Country, New Road: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Black Country, New Road are headed out on their first-ever US tour in Fall 2022 with fellow Brits black midi joining as support. The string of shows will see the UK rockers performing as a six-piece after announcing frontman Isaac Wood’s departure from the band in January. Kicking off with a headlining show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on September 5th, the act will makes its way through Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. Things wrap on September 29th in Reno, Nevada.

Tickets are available now available via Ticketmaster.

Dirty Honey: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Dirty Honey have announced a headlining North American tour, kicking off in late summer and continuing through the fall. The Los Angeles rock band will be supported by Mac Saturn throughout the outing, with Dorothy jumping aboard for a majority of the dates, as well. The “California Dreamin’ Tour” is named after a single from Dirty Honey’s 2021 self-titled debut album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

KennyHoopla: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Rising pop-punk star KennyHoopla will be making his way across the US as the headliner of the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. He’ll be supported by alt-pop band Groupthink and emo rapper nothing,nowhere. The 28-date trek across the US begins September 10th in Denver and wraps in Austin on October 29th.

Get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Celebrating David Bowie: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Todd Rundgren, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, and several other musicians are taking David Bowie’s music on the road for the 2022 “Celebrating David Bowie” tour. The 15-date trek kicks off in October. The follow-up to 2018’s inaugural “Celebrating David Bowie” tour will run throughout October and November.

Tickets are available beginning Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.