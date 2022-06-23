Tours on Sale This Week: Jack White, Kid Cudi, Judas Priest, Manchester Orchestra, and More

Here’s the latest on the live concert landscape. Jack White has majorly expanded his North American tour, while Judas Priest, Tour Door Cinema Club, and many more are gearing up for US treks of their own. Get the details on these tours and more below.

Jack White: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Jack White has expanded his 2022 “Supply Chain Issues Tour” with a second North American leg coming in September, along with a string of South American shows in October.

Tickets for the new dates were first available to Third Man Records Vault Members, with a general pre-sale going on now using the code DAZZLE. General public access to tickets begins on Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in seats on Ticketmaster.

Kid Cudi: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Kid Cudi’s extensive “To the Moon – 2022 World Tour” begins with a month’s worth of North American dates leading up to Moon Man’s Landing, his new music festival taking place in Cleveland, Ohio. Don Toliver will provide support for the entirety of the trek, while Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will also appear at select dates.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while artist pre-sale is available beginning on the 23rd with the code Rager22.

Judas Priest: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Judas Priest are continuing their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour, announcing fall 2022 US dates with support from Queensrÿche. The metal legends will kick off the 29-date outing on October 13th in Wallingford, Connecticut, and stay on the road through a November 29th date in Houston.

Tickets pre-sale launch Thursday (June 23rd) using to code DAZZLE, with general public on-sale launching this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster.