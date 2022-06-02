Tours On Sale This Week: Marcus King, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Jimmy Eat World & More

What’s coming up on the touring landscape? Marcus King, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Jimmy Eat World, and SEVENTEEN are just some of the acts who have tour dates going on sale this week. Check out on-sale times and presale codes below.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Don’t miss out on the chance to see Godspeed You! Black Emperor take their latest record, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, on the road. Coming on the heels of a recently completed spring tour, GSY!BE are set to return to the road in July. They’ll be returning to the US at the end of October for another month’s worth of gigs. Further dates are planned abroad in 2023, but tickets for this round of newly announced dates go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find it all on Ticketmaster.

Marcus King: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Marcus King has announced a massive headlining tour, featuring dates through September and October 2022 in support of his forthcoming solo album, Young Blood. Neal Francis and Ashland Craft will be joining in support for select dates, and the entire tour will be hosted by comedian Dean Del Ray.

Advertisement

Pre-sale is underway with code DAZZLE, and tickets officially go on sale to the general public June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Secure tickets on Ticketmaster.

Jimmy Eat World: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Jimmy Eat World are taking the “Something Loud Tour” across North America, with four-piece pop band Charly Bliss tagging along as support. This headlining tour, set to follow a stint in Europe, will weave around various festival dates.

Pre-sale begins today, June 2nd (use code DAZZLE), or wait until public on-sale tomorrow, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in seats via Ticketmaster.

SEVENTEEN: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

K-pop group SEVENTEEN will be returning to the States for their first world tour in over two years. Off the heels of their recent album, Face the Sun, the 13-member act will make their way across the country throughout August and September.

Pre-sale is underway for those who registered through SEVENTEEN’s official fan club on Weverse, but general public on sale will take place tomorrow, Friday, June 3rd at 3:00 p.m. eastern time. Lock in seats through Ticketmaster.

The Melvins: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Melvins are gearing up for a massive tour — just a few weeks after announcing the summer “Electric Roach Tour,” the sludge veterans have confirmed an additional 43 dates for this fall, dubbed “The Five Legged Tour.” The extensive trek includes eight stops in California, six more in Florida, and a number of others.

Advertisement

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale, while seats for the new dates will become available Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. eastern. Find seats on Ticketmaster.

Algernon Cadwallader: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

After dropping two albums, Philadelphia emo act Algernon Cadwallader went silent in 2012, causing quite a ruckus this week when they announced an upcoming reunion. The tour will feature Algernon Cadwallader’s original lineup for the trek stretching through October and November 2022.

Grab tickets via Ticketmaster to catch the band while we can — we never know when they’ll decide to vanish again. It all goes down on Ticketmaster.