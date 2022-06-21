Tove Lo Announces New Album Dirt Femme, Shares “True Romance”: Stream

Swedish pop star Tove Lo has announced her fifth studio album, Dirt Femme. It’s out October 14th, and as a preview she’s shared the new single “True Romance.”

The follow-up to 2019’s Sunshine Kitty was written “about me and my relationship with my femininity,” Lo shared in a statement. “When I started out as a writer and an artist, I used to view my feminine traits as weaker and would enhance my masculine traits to get ahead in life. I feel a big energy shift in my environment since then and this album reflects the various ways my feminine side has both helped and hurt me.

“I’m a pansexual woman married to a straight man,” she continued. “I believe masculine and feminine lives on a spectrum in all humans. There are so many more interesting nuances than most people want to accept. Songs on this album will contradict each other, will probably upset some of you, will make you want to dance, cry, fuck, and drive your car really, really, fast. It’s extremely personal as always which is why it’s so hard to describe in just a few words. It’s all my feelings, thoughts and questions put together in under 50 minutes with no answers. But I know that I always feel relief and connection when a song just speaks to my emotions without telling me what to do about them. I hope this album reaches that little secret pocket in your heart where all the real stuff is hiding.”

Dirt Femme will contain recent singles “How Long” and “No One Dies from Love,” as well as the new track “True Romance,” which was written and produced by Timfromthehouse. “We both had a need to write something different and dramatic. It took me three days to get the lyrics right, but I recorded it in one take. The lyrics are based on the movie True Romance, destructive love at its best and worst.”

Lo sings, ”I walk in, a vision in red/ Your favorite movie playing on my silhouette/ You turn to me just for a minute/ Do you know my real secret?” The song comes with a music video directed by Kenny Laubbacher. The single-shot visuals show Tove Lo walking down a dimly lit road, sometimes close the camera and sometimes distant in the darkness. Check it out below.

This summer, Tove Lo will perform at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and Montreal’s Osheaga, as well as embark on short run of headlining dates in Europe. Tickets are available here, and pre-orders for Dirt Femme are ongoing.

Dirt Femme Artwork:

Dirt Femme Tracklist:

01. No One Dies from Love

02. Suburbia

03. 2 Die 4

04. True Romance

05. Grapefruit

06. Cute & Cruel (feat. First Aid Kit)

07. Call on Me (with SG Lewis)

08. Attention Whore (feat. Channel Tres)

09. Pineapple Slice (with SG Lewis)

10. I’m to Blame

11. Kick in the Head

12. How Long