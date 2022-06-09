Tove Lo Performs “No One Dies from Love” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Tove Lo was the musical guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night, where she performed her new song “No One Dies from Love.”

The 34-year-old pop star took the stage wearing glittering tear makeup and a futuristic piece of armor, with plastic shoulder plates, a built in six-pack, and no protection south of the bikini line. She began the performance solo, though lighting at the rear of the set eventually revealed a trio of vocalists and drummers that brought some extra oomph to the proceedings. Check it out below.

Tove Lo’s last album was 2019’s Sunshine Kitty. Since then, she’s rung in a new era with Euphoria soundtrack single “How Long” as well as “No One Dies from Love.”

This summer, she’ll perform at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza, and she’s also got a few headlining shows coming down the pipeline. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.