Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tove Lo Performs “No One Dies from Love” on Seth Meyers: Watch

A new one from the Swedish popstar

tove lo no one dies of love seth meyers
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 9, 2022 | 9:56am ET

    Tove Lo was the musical guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night, where she performed her new song “No One Dies from Love.”

    The 34-year-old pop star took the stage wearing glittering tear makeup and a futuristic piece of armor, with plastic shoulder plates, a built in six-pack, and no protection south of the bikini line. She began the performance solo, though lighting at the rear of the set eventually revealed a trio of vocalists and drummers that brought some extra oomph to the proceedings. Check it out below.

    Tove Lo’s last album was 2019’s Sunshine Kitty. Since then, she’s rung in a new era with Euphoria soundtrack single “How Long” as well as “No One Dies from Love.”

    Advertisement

    This summer, she’ll perform at Governors BallBonnaroo, and Lollapalooza, and she’s also got a few headlining shows coming down the pipeline. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pusha t let the smokers shine the coupes kimmel

Pusha T Performs "Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes" on Kimmel: Watch

June 7, 2022

angel olsen big time kimmel jimmy live watch stream

Angel Olsen Performs "Big Time" on Kimmel: Watch

June 7, 2022

supergrass jimmy kimmel live richard iii alternative rock britpop late night performances music news watch

Supergrass Revive "Richard III" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Watch

May 24, 2022

turnstile blackout the tonight show starring jimmy fallon watch stream

Turnstile Bring Darkness to Fallon with Vicious Performance of "Blackout": Watch

May 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tove Lo Performs "No One Dies from Love" on Seth Meyers: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale