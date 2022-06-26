Menu
Toyah Wears Only Gold Leaf and Paint as She and Robert Fripp Perform Foo Fighters’ “All My Life”: Watch

The couple's latest "Sunday Lunch" performance is very colorful, to say the least

Robert Fripp and Toyah Foo Fighters All My Life
Robert Fripp and Toyah (performing “All My Life” on YouTube)
June 26, 2022 | 8:09am ET

    Toyah Willcox keeps coming up with new eye-catching outfits, or lack thereof, for her “Sunday Lunch” performances with husband Robert Fripp. In the very colorful latest edition of the weekly series, Toyah wears nothing but gold leaf while pouring paint on herself as she sings Foo Fighters’ “All My Life.”

    As King Crimson guitarist Fripp plays the recognizable riff from Foo Fighters’ hit off 2002’s One by One, Toyah starts squirting paint on her gold-leafed chest, never missing a beat as she sings the song’s verse and chorus.

    Coincidentally, Robert and Toyah’s “All My Life” performance comes on the same weekend that Dave Grohl joined Paul McCartney onstage at the UK’s Glastonbury festival, marking the first time the Foo Fighters frontman has performed live since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

    Related Video

    Toyah and Robert have been keeping their “Sunday Lunch” series going strong for most of the pandemic. Recent performances have also seen them covering Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name,” Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” Radiohead’s “Creep,”  and The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy.”

    Robert and Toyah - RATM
     Editor's Pick
    Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name”: Watch

    Their most watched cover remains a viral rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” featuring Toyah riding an exercise bicycle, which recently surpassed 8 million views on YouTube.

    Watch Toyah and Robert perform Foo Fighters’ “All My Life” in the video below.

