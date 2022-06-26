While the rest of L.A. Guns played a gig on an outdoor stage in Plano, Texas, guitarist Tracii Guns performed from inside a backstage bathroom due to a panic disorder.

Tracii Guns is rock veteran, having formed L.A. Guns in 1983, not to mention being a member of an early incarnation of Guns N’ Roses with Axl Rose (who himself was a very brief member of L.A. Guns). While he mostly has his panic order under control, the excessive heat in Plano triggered an episode that led to the unique concert setup.

“A lot of people know I have a panic disorder,” he wrote on Facebook prior to the Texas gig. “While I have it 95 percent under control, Heat is the remaining trigger and I simply cannot play in the heat. BUT!!! We have found a solution for today’s show I will be playing in a comfy bathroom directly behind the stage where there is air conditioning. I will do an Instagram live stream during the set if y’all really need to watch me play. I apologize for my crazy brain.”

L.A. Guns bassist Johnny Martin further explained, “Tracii wasn’t gonna play the show at all. Because his anxiety is still pretty prevalent. He said to me that he wasn’t going to do the show, because the heat was just too unbearable to his condition. And that we’ll just have [second guitarist] Ace [Von Johnson] cover his parts. So, basically, us play as a four piece. I proposed that we find an air conditioned spot near the stage. And … VOILA! … Here we are. Much better than him opting out, all together. I’M A F**KING GENIUS!”

The band’s roadies then set up audio equipment in the bathroom, so fans can still hear Tracii’s playing despite him not being onstage. As the guitarist mentioned, his entire bathroom performance was streamed so that fans can watch him play. Tracii did take the stage at the very end of the show to throw guitar picks into the crowd and wave to fans.

L.A. Guns are currently on the “Sonic Slam” tour with Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Faster Pussycat. Ticket to a number of the remaining shows are available here.

Watch Tracii Guns’ unusual performance in the video clips below.