Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday for an undisclosed medical condition.

According to TMZ, Barker checked himself into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas early Tuesday, and was later taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.

Representatives for Barker have not publicly commented on the drummer’s condition. Barker himself tweeted, “God save me,” around 10:45 a.m. local time. His daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, asked her followers to “please send your prayers” in an Instagram story posted on Tuesday evening.

In June 2018, Barker was briefly hospitalized after suffering from blood clots in his arms and contracting a staph infection. He later filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the facility he said was responsible for causing him the injuries.

In 2008, Barker spent more than 11 weeks in a hospital after surviving a plane crash. The plane’s two pilots and two of its four passengers were killed instantly, while Barker suffered third and fourth degree burns on more than half of his body. As part of his recovery, Barker underwent 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts.