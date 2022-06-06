Menu
Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Shot and Killed at 34

The rapper was shot outside of an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia early Sunday morning

Trouble rapper
Trouble, photo via Def Jam
June 5, 2022 | 11:00pm ET

    Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia on Sunday, June 5th. He was 34 years old.

    The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV Atlanta that Trouble (born Mariel Semonte Orr) was shot around 3:20 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Police have identified 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Atlanta as a suspect, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

    Trouble’s record label, Def Jam, paid tribute to the rapper in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

    Over the last decade, Trouble released nine mixtapes and two studio albums, and collaborated with the likes of The Weeknd, Drake, Quavo, Lupe Fiasco, Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, Mike Will Made It, and more. His debut album, 2018’s Edgewood, peaked at No. 130 on the Billboard 200, and was followed up in 2020 with Thug Love.

