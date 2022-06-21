Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Turnstile Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour, Unveil “New Heart Design” Video: Watch

The hardcore act heads out with support from Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA in October

turnstile fall 2022 tour
Turnstile (photo by Alexis Gross)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Turnstile have announced a Fall 2022 North American tour and shared the video for Glow On track “New Heart Design.” Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA round out the stacked tour package.

    The fall run of “The Turnstile Love Connection Tour” is divided into two legs. The first kicks off on October 3rd in Brooklyn, New York, and runs through October 31st in San Francisco. The second (sans JPEGMAFIA) begins December 7th in Phoenix and runs through December 17th in Buffalo, New York.

    Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow (June 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time with general on-sale for tickets beginning Thursday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster, and get early access to tickets by texting +1 (301) 747-0503, as mentioned in the tweet below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The newly unveiled video for “New Heart Design” serves as a convenient teaser of what fans can expect from Turnstile’s upcoming tour. Shot on 16mm during the band’s recent run of shows, the footage sees Turnstile in their element, inciting raucous crowds with sweaty, passionate performances. The clip was directed by Turnstile singer Brendan Yates and frequent collaborator Ian Hurdle.

    Turnstile Whitney Houston mosh pit
     Editor's Pick
    Turnstile Fans Mosh Hard to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”: Watch

    Turnstile are touring in support of their acclaimed 2021 LP, Glow On. The album’s single “Mystery” topped Heavy Consequence’s list of the Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2021, while Turnstile were named Consequence‘s “Heavy Band of the Year.”

    You can view the video for “New Heart Design” and see the full list of upcoming tour dates below, followed by our video interview with Brendan Yates. Get tickets to the tour here.

    Advertisement

    Turnstile’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
    10/04 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    10/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
    10/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    10/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    10/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
    10/14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    10/22 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *
    10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *
    10/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    10/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
    12/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *
    12/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *
    12/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *
    12/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
    12/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *
    12/19 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

    * = No JPEGMAFIA
    ^ = No Snail Mail

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jack White Tickets Supply Chain Issues 2022 Tour Dates

How to Get Tickets to Jack White's 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

Kid Cudi Tickets To The Moon 2022 World Tour Dates Don Toliver

How to Get Tickets to Kid Cudi’s 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

bartees strange 2022 tour dates

Bartees Strange Announces First-Ever Headlining North American Tour

June 21, 2022

manchester orchestra 2022 tour dates

Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Share Live Video for "Dinosaur": Watch

June 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Turnstile Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour, Unveil "New Heart Design" Video: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale