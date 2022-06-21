Turnstile Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour, Unveil “New Heart Design” Video: Watch

Turnstile have announced a Fall 2022 North American tour and shared the video for Glow On track “New Heart Design.” Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA round out the stacked tour package.

The fall run of “The Turnstile Love Connection Tour” is divided into two legs. The first kicks off on October 3rd in Brooklyn, New York, and runs through October 31st in San Francisco. The second (sans JPEGMAFIA) begins December 7th in Phoenix and runs through December 17th in Buffalo, New York.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow (June 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time with general on-sale for tickets beginning Thursday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster, and get early access to tickets by texting +1 (301) 747-0503, as mentioned in the tweet below.

The newly unveiled video for “New Heart Design” serves as a convenient teaser of what fans can expect from Turnstile’s upcoming tour. Shot on 16mm during the band’s recent run of shows, the footage sees Turnstile in their element, inciting raucous crowds with sweaty, passionate performances. The clip was directed by Turnstile singer Brendan Yates and frequent collaborator Ian Hurdle.

Turnstile are touring in support of their acclaimed 2021 LP, Glow On. The album’s single “Mystery” topped Heavy Consequence’s list of the Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2021, while Turnstile were named Consequence‘s “Heavy Band of the Year.”

You can view the video for “New Heart Design” and see the full list of upcoming tour dates below, followed by our video interview with Brendan Yates. Get tickets to the tour here.

Turnstile’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

10/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

10/14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/22 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

12/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *

12/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

12/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

12/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

12/19 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

* = No JPEGMAFIA

^ = No Snail Mail