Turnstile Fans Mosh Hard to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”: Watch

Concertgoers lost it to the classic R&B track, which served as Turnstile's walk-out music

Turnstile Whitney Houston mosh pit
Turnstile (photo by Jimmy Fontaine) / Whitney Houston (via “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” video)
June 3, 2022 | 12:04pm ET

    Turnstile chose Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” as the walk-out music on their recently wrapped North American tour, and the ’80s R&B staple was apparently a huge hit with audiences.

    Video footage shows the crowd taking the 1987 pop song’s lyrics to heart. Before Turnstile even picked up their instruments, the mosh pits were raging to the Whitney classic. Whoever settled on that particular song selection, bravo!

    “The crowd went hard for Whitney Houston last night before Turnstile went on,” wrote one Facebook user who shared a now-viral clip of the audience losing it to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” in Worcester, Massachusetts.

    That said, it’s not too surprising that Turnstile’s audience would get rowdy to the upbeat, positive anthem. The band’s own brand of hardcore has embraced elements of dance, pop, and R&B. After all, they have collaborated and played shows with Blood Orange, bridging the gap between genres in a literal sense.

    Turnstile, whom Consequence named its Heavy Band of the Year in 2021, just wrapped up their well-attended North American tour with Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult late last month. The rising hardcore act highlighted the run with late-night appearances on Fallon and Kimmel, as well as two sold-out New York dates at Brooklyn Steel and Knockdown Center.

    Later this month, Turnstile will embark on a European tour before returning to the States to play Lollapalooza and open for My Chemical Romance on a few dates in August. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

    Watch Turnstile’s crowd moshing to Whitney Houston in Worcester, Massachusetts, in the clips below.

     

