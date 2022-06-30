Vince Staples Joins Reboots of White Men Can’t Jump and The Wood

Having already brought back the coming-of-age rap record on Summertime ’06 and house music on Big Fish Theory, Vince Staples is ready to save the ’90s buddy comedy. The West Coast MC will star in Showtime’s series reboot of the 1999 movie, The Wood, and as Deadline reports, he’s also joined the remake of 1992’s White Men Can’t Jump.

Directed and co-written by Rick Famuyiwa, The Wood was a coming-of-age comedy following three young Black men in Inglewood, California. The new series appears to be something of a sequel with at least two returning characters: Richard T. Jones as Slim and Tamala Jones as Tanya. Famuyiwa is executive producing and directing the pilot from a script by Justin Hillian (The CHI).

But this series revamp of The Wood is set to keep an eye on a new generation growing up in Ingelwood. Staples plays Jamal, who according to a press release is “an aspiring photographer from Ladera Heights, who has been cut off by his upper-class family when he decided to follow his own path instead of going to historic Morehouse College.” Xavier Mills, Karen Obilom, Melvin Gregg, and Essence Renae co-star.

The Wood seems poised to be a bigger deal to Staples, personally, but more eyes may likely find White Men Can’t Jump. As previously reported, Jack Harlow will play the vertically-challenged hooper originated by Woody Harrellson, while Sinqua Walls will step into the shoes of Wesley Snipes.

No details have been provided for Staples’ character, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him getting swindled on the court. R&B star Teyana Taylor has also joined the cast.

Previously, Staples provided the voice of Lazor Wulf in Adult Swim’s Lazor Wulf, as well as playing a battle rapper on American Dad. And when it comes to music, he remains a creative powerhouse. Earlier this year, Staples released his excellent new album Ramona Broke My Heart, one of our favorite hip-hop albums of the year so far. Just a few weeks ago, he shared with Consequence the Origins of his new graphic novel, Limbo Beach.