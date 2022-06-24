Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Including multiple nights in Chicago, New York, Boston, and Philly

violent femmes fall 2022 us tour dates
Violent Femmes, photo by Zack Whitford
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 24, 2022 | 11:42am ET

    Violent Femmes are hitting the road. The folk punk legends have announced a new string of tour dates for Fall 2022 kicking off in October. See the band’s full itinerary below.

    Beginning October 1st in Kansas City, Gordon Gano and company will hit the likes of St. Louis and Nashville on the brief tour before wrapping up on October 28th in Atlanta. The trek includes a five-date run at City Winery in New York City from October 10th through 14th, as well as multiple dates in Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia.

    Perhaps even more exciting, Violent Femmes also announced a last-minute show with The Breeders at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. That show goes down this Saturday, June 25th, and tickets are on sale now. As for the fall run, those tickets become available beginning Friday, June 24th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Violent Femmes’ last album was 2019’s Hotel Last Resort

    Violent Femmes 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    06/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
    10/02 — St. Louis, MO The Pageant
    10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    10/06 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    10/08 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
    10/09 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
    10/10 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
    10/11 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
    10/13 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
    10/14 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
    10/15 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    10/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    10/18 — Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater
    10/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    10/22 — Red Bank, NF @ The Count Basie Center for the Arts
    10/23 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club
    10/26 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
    10/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

    ^ = w/ The Breeders

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

muna new album stream

MUNA Share Self-Titled New Album: Stream

June 24, 2022

soccer mommy shotgun stream

Soccer Mommy Shares New Album Sometimes, Forever: Stream

June 24, 2022

tours tickets on sale manchester orchestra jack white judas priest kid cudi

Tours on Sale This Week: Jack White, Kid Cudi, Judas Priest, Manchester Orchestra, and More

June 23, 2022

summer 2022 tour dates concerts tickets essential acts

67 Essential Tours to Catch in Summer 2022

June 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale