Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Violent Femmes are hitting the road. The folk punk legends have announced a new string of tour dates for Fall 2022 kicking off in October. See the band’s full itinerary below.
Beginning October 1st in Kansas City, Gordon Gano and company will hit the likes of St. Louis and Nashville on the brief tour before wrapping up on October 28th in Atlanta. The trek includes a five-date run at City Winery in New York City from October 10th through 14th, as well as multiple dates in Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia.
Perhaps even more exciting, Violent Femmes also announced a last-minute show with The Breeders at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. That show goes down this Saturday, June 25th, and tickets are on sale now. As for the fall run, those tickets become available beginning Friday, June 24th via Ticketmaster.
Violent Femmes’ last album was 2019’s Hotel Last Resort.
Violent Femmes 2022 Tour Dates:
06/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
10/02 — St. Louis, MO The Pageant
10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/06 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/08 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
10/09 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
10/10 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
10/11 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
10/13 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
10/14 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC
10/15 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/18 — Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater
10/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/22 — Red Bank, NF @ The Count Basie Center for the Arts
10/23 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club
10/26 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
^ = w/ The Breeders