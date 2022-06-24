Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Violent Femmes are hitting the road. The folk punk legends have announced a new string of tour dates for Fall 2022 kicking off in October. See the band’s full itinerary below.

Beginning October 1st in Kansas City, Gordon Gano and company will hit the likes of St. Louis and Nashville on the brief tour before wrapping up on October 28th in Atlanta. The trek includes a five-date run at City Winery in New York City from October 10th through 14th, as well as multiple dates in Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Perhaps even more exciting, Violent Femmes also announced a last-minute show with The Breeders at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. That show goes down this Saturday, June 25th, and tickets are on sale now. As for the fall run, those tickets become available beginning Friday, June 24th via Ticketmaster.

Violent Femmes’ last album was 2019’s Hotel Last Resort.

Violent Femmes 2022 Tour Dates:

06/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

10/02 — St. Louis, MO The Pageant

10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/06 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/08 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

10/09 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC

10/10 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC

10/11 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC

10/13 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC

10/14 — New York, NY @ City Winery NYC

10/15 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/18 — Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

10/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/22 — Red Bank, NF @ The Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/23 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club

10/26 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

^ = w/ The Breeders