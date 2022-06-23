Menu
Voxtrot Share Origins of New Song “Kindergarten”: Exclusive

Joy Division, therapy, and clubbing all served as inspiration

voxtrot kindergarten origins new song stream
Voxtrot Origins, photo by Eric Morales
June 23, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Origins is a new music feature in which artists exclusively share the inspirations behind their latest release. Today, Voxtrot’s Ramesh Srivastava breaks down the reunited band’s previously unreleased song “Kindergarten.”

    Voxtrot are no stranger to the sonic landscape. After coming together in 2003, they released a self-titled record, three EPs, and toured the US during a fruitful seven-year run. Now, their paths have crossed again in 2022 for a reunion tour and new archival releases including the upcoming album Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides. Ahead of its release, the indie pop group have unearthed their new single, “Kindergarten,” which Consequence is premiering one day early.

    Originally recorded in the mid-2000s, “Kindergarten” appears to be another upbeat Voxtrot track at first listen, but lead singer Ramesh Srivastava explains how the song offers more than just the effervescent listen. Coming off a season of feeling uninspired, Srivastava describes how he found himself again after writing “Kindergarten.”

    “I had begun having cyclical panic attacks and no longer felt connected to music, myself, or anyone around me,” he tells Consequence. “This was obviously not a pleasant experience, but it opened the door to many forms of therapy and led me on a long journey of unearthing my psychology and spirituality.”

    Accordingly, “Kindergarten” touches on feelings of listless isolation tinged with unwavering hope for the future. Reading like a page from his diary, “Kindergarten” follows Srivastava as he rediscovers his inspiration for creating. As the driving beat pushes forward, Srivastava repeats, “I believe in you, I believe you,” reassuring and reclaiming his sense of self.

    Stream “Kindergarten” below, followed by Srivastava’s Origins breakdown.

    Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides is out on July 22nd. Pre-orders are ongoing. Voxtrot’s seven-date reunion tour kicks off on September 17th at Webster Hall in New York City and also includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin. Grab your tickets here.

