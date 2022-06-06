Wednesday came a little early this week — at least, our first glimpse of Jenna Ortega as the gloomy Addams daughter is now available. To kick off Netflix Geeked Week, a new teaser for the upcoming Netflix series revealed a taste of what to expect from Tim Burton’s new take on the iconic character first portrayed on screen by Christina Ricci — specifically, pigtails, a crisp collar, and a best friend in the form of a severed hand.

Wednesday marks Burton’s first big television project as a director. As a reminder, Burton didn’t direct the original Addams Family films — that was Barry Sonnenfeld — however, the gothic qualities of Sonnenfeld’s take on the characters created by Charles Addams is certainly right in line with Burton’s well-established aesthetic, and based only on this teaser, there’s a good chance that beloved ooky spooky tone will carry through.

Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones (as freaking Morticia Addams, great work everybody), Luis Guzmán, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci (in an unspecified role), and will feature a young adult Wednesday navigating that most terrifying of places: high school. The official plot description is below, courtesy of Netflix:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Advertisement

Related Video

No release date has yet been set for Wednesday, but the smart money’s on sometime close to Halloween 2022. Check out this first teaser below.