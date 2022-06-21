Menu
Weezer Announce Broadway Residency, Drop New SZNZ: Summer EP: Stream

Rivers Cuomo and his bandmates will take over the Broadway Theatre this September

Weezer 2022
Weezer (photo by `)
June 21, 2022 | 12:06am ET

    Start calling it the Great Weezer Way, because Weezer is headed to Broadway. The news coincides with the release of the latest EP in the band’s ongoing SZNZ series.

    Rivers Cuomo and co. will take over The Broadway Theatre for a week beginning Tuesday, September 13th. Across five shows, the band will perform each song cycle of their SZNZ project — Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter — followed by a special encore on closing night. Each night, the band also promises to play corresponding deep cuts from their extensive, career-spanning catalog of three decades. Tickets for the residency go on sale June 24th at 10 am ET via Telecharge.

    With today being the summer equinox, Weezer also unfurled SZNZ: Summer in all its glory. The follow-up to March’s SZNZ: Spring and its alt radio hit “A Little Bit Love,” the second chapter of the seasonal project includes lead single “Records” as well as highlights like opener “Lawn Chair,” “Thank You and Good Night,” and “What’s the Good of Being Good.”

    Related Video

    Stream Weezer’s SZNZ: Summer and check out their complete list of Broadway dates below.

    In honor of Cuomo’s birthday, Consequence revisited our ranking of every Weezer album from worst to best earlier this month, and also dusted off our In 10 Songs feature on the band’s quintessential love of California. Grab tickets to see Weezer on tour here.

    SZNZ: Summer Artwork

    weezer sznz: summer ep artwork stream broadway residency

    SZNZ: Summer Tracklist
    01. Lawn Chair
    02. Records
    03. Blue Like Jazz
    04. The Opposite of Me
    05. What’s The Good of Being Good
    06. Cuomoville
    07. Thank You and Good Night

    Weezer Presents SZNZ: In Residence on Broadway Dates
    09/13 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — Spring
    09/14 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — Summer
    09/15 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — Autumn
    09/16 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — Winter
    09/17 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — SZNZ Encore

Weezer Announce Broadway Residency, Drop New SZNZ: Summer EP: Stream

