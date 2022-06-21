Weezer Announce Broadway Residency, Drop New SZNZ: Summer EP: Stream

Start calling it the Great Weezer Way, because Weezer is headed to Broadway. The news coincides with the release of the latest EP in the band’s ongoing SZNZ series.

Rivers Cuomo and co. will take over The Broadway Theatre for a week beginning Tuesday, September 13th. Across five shows, the band will perform each song cycle of their SZNZ project — Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter — followed by a special encore on closing night. Each night, the band also promises to play corresponding deep cuts from their extensive, career-spanning catalog of three decades. Tickets for the residency go on sale June 24th at 10 am ET via Telecharge.

With today being the summer equinox, Weezer also unfurled SZNZ: Summer in all its glory. The follow-up to March’s SZNZ: Spring and its alt radio hit “A Little Bit Love,” the second chapter of the seasonal project includes lead single “Records” as well as highlights like opener “Lawn Chair,” “Thank You and Good Night,” and “What’s the Good of Being Good.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Stream Weezer’s SZNZ: Summer and check out their complete list of Broadway dates below.

In honor of Cuomo’s birthday, Consequence revisited our ranking of every Weezer album from worst to best earlier this month, and also dusted off our In 10 Songs feature on the band’s quintessential love of California. Grab tickets to see Weezer on tour here.

SZNZ: Summer Artwork

SZNZ: Summer Tracklist

01. Lawn Chair

02. Records

03. Blue Like Jazz

04. The Opposite of Me

05. What’s The Good of Being Good

06. Cuomoville

07. Thank You and Good Night

Weezer Presents SZNZ: In Residence on Broadway Dates

09/13 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — Spring

09/14 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — Summer

09/15 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — Autumn

09/16 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — Winter

09/17 — New York, NY @ Broadway Theatre — SZNZ Encore