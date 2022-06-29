“Weird Al” Yankovic Covers “Peaches” with Chris Ballew of The Presidents of the USA: Watch

“Weird Al” Yankovic brought out The Presidents of the United States of America frontman Chris Ballew on Tuesday night at the Seattle stop for his ongoing 2022 tour to perform the hometown band’s breakout 1996 hit, “Peaches.”

Yankovic kicked off the cover in earnest, taking on the country-tinged introduction and grunge-edged verses by himself before a familiar falsetto preceded Ballew’s stage entrance. The seated Yankovic feigned surprise as Ballew snuck behind him and tapped his shoulder, then the pair launched into the song’s “millions of peaches” sing-along refrain. They jumped together in time, swayed with their hands up, and even threw in some high-kick heroics to cap the performance. Watch Yankovic’s own captured footage release below.

The show is part of Yankovic’s “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” his scaled-down live production that features a setlist comprised of nearly all original material. That would explain why the duo opted for a straightforward cover of “Peaches” rather than Yankovic’s classic 1996 parody, “Gump,” which was a play on TPUSA’s “Lump.” Weird Al’s North American “Vanity” tour will continue through the end of October. Grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Peaches” re-entered the zeitgeist recently thanks to a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode in which Larry David asked, “What would prompt a person to sing such an idiotic song?” Ballew responded after the airing, saying: “I am complete now that I have received Larry David’s scorn.” Earlier in 2021, he participated in a roundtable retrospective with Consequence for the 25th anniversary of Yankovic’s album Bad Hair Day, which contained “Gump.”

Meanwhile, Yankovic is set to appear in Disney+’s new special LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, arriving on August 5th. A graphic novel written by Yankovic called The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic is expected to release in November, while his self-penned biopic WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe will debut on The Roku Channel later this year. The first trailer was unveiled in May.