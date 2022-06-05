Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Westworld Season 4 Details Revealed, Including Evan Rachel Wood’s New Character and James Marsden’s Return

Creator Lisa Joy and the cast dropped a few big secrets at this year's ATXfest

Westworld Season 4 Evan Rachel Wood
Westworld (WarnerMedia)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 5, 2022 | 12:02pm ET

    The closing night HBO/HBO Max-hosted Westworld panel at the ATX TV Festival provided a glimpse into what’s coming in Season 4, set seven years after the chaotic conclusion of Season 3. The new season includes the return of Evan Rachel Wood as a new character, and James Marsden — who played Dolores’ love interest Teddy Flood in Seasons 1 and 2 — will also be back in a new incarnation.

    The panel featured Lisa Joy (Co-Creator, Writer, Director, Executive Producer), Alison Schapker (Writer & Executive Producer), actors Wood, Jeffrey Wright (Bernard/Arnold), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), Angela Sarafya (unforgettable and perhaps unkillable Clementine), and Aurora Perrineau (a Season 4 addition as an as-yet-unnamed pivotal character).

    When asked about the future of the series, Joy replied, “We have this idea of where we want the mythology to go, but along the way, as you get to know these incredible talents — as you get to know what they’re capable of, as you get to know them as people — you see different nuances of their personalities that you just want to exploit along the way. So much of the fun is getting to work with these characters that [though] it starts on the page, and you’ve seen it brought to life by these actors, they inspire you. It’s a kind of iterative process, and you write to the magic that they bring.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The character of Dolores met a prominent end in Season 3, requiring the creation of a completely new character for Wood in Season 4 — “a normal woman living in a big city, trying to make it as a writer,” according to Joy.

    Wood added, “There’s a girl named Christina — she’s wonderful and just trying to make it in the big city. And that big city looks somewhat like New York. You’re a writer, you have a job, then there are those dates you go on… it’s slim pickings out there, not going great. There’s a lot of duds, [and] some good ones.”

    Added Joy, “Christina looks a lot like Rachel Wood but maybe more nerdy. Less plundering and murdering, more dating. Everyone else went out in the dirt/heat [for Season 4] and she’s at her desk.”

    Advertisement

    Season 3 also saw the emergence of a “buddy team” with the characters Bernard and Stubbs, and after being asked what space that his character Bernard is in going into Season 4, Wright replied, “It’s all a rabbit hole inside of a rabbit hole. Bernard is going Alice again. For the audience, it was a mystery as to where he went, what he would find, and if he did emerge, where he would be when he did. (It’s a) lot of dust and a lot of mystery.”

    ATX TV Festival 2022

    Westworld panel at ATX TV Festival 2022, photo by Christine St. Laurent courtesy of ATX

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Stranger Things Kate Bush

Kate Bush's Stranger Things Triumph Reminds Us of the Joy of Discovering Music Through Film and TV

June 3, 2022

yeah yeah yeahs Spitting Off the Top of the World

Song of the Week: Yeah Yeah Yeahs Return With Perfume Genius For "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"

June 3, 2022

Andrew Bird Inside Problems

Andrew Bird Breaks Down New Album Inside Problems Track by Track: Exclusive

June 3, 2022

denzel curry key glock walkin remix best rap song of the week

Rap Song of The Week: Denzel Curry Keeps on "Walkin" with Key Glock Remix

June 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Westworld Season 4 Details Revealed, Including Evan Rachel Wood's New Character and James Marsden's Return

Menu Shop Search Sale