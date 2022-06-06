What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

Hoist one human alcoholic beer in celebration, because FX has renewed What We Do in the Shadows for Seasons 5 and 6.

Based on the 2014 mockumentary film by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clements, What We Do in the Shadows debuted in 2019 as one of the best comedies on television and remains a pillar of FX’s lineup. In a statement, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, said,

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series. We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

The vampire roommate sitcom stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch. Season 4 debuts this July. According to the recent summary, “This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.”

Advertisement