When Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Available to Stream?

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” is a statement that has haunted former Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Stephen Strange since his consequential appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it echoes throughout the trailer for his latest solo feature Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Well, prepare to learn fast because the newest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit theaters last month and is coming to streaming soon.

It’s a reunion of sorts as Benedict Cumberbatch once again dons the enchanted cloak and fierce facial hair of his surgeon-turned-sorcerer, while past characters like Christine (Rachel McAdams) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) reenter Stephen’s sphere after his more recent interstellar excursions. His fellow Avenger Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and trusty companion/current Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) also return. It also stands as a homecoming for director Sam Raimi, who helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy under Sony before Marvel Studios had even released a single film, and now steps fully into the company’s fold for his first bout with a Marvel comics property in over a decade. What’s more, he even brought along his frequent composer of choice Danny Elfman, who scored all of Raimi’s Spider-Man entries as well.

Step into the multiverse to discover the manyfold paths to streaming Doctor Strange below.

When Will I Be Able to Stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Following its early May theatrical release, fans will be able to watch the Doctor Strange sequel from the comforts of whichever universe they call home on June 22nd via Disney+. That means every surprise cameo and undiscovered easter egg will be available to be paused and picked apart in high definition, finally rendering all low-grade, spoiler-filled screenshots on social media obsolete.

How Can I Stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness For Free?

Viewers with a Disney+ membership are in luck as the latest Doctor Strange feature appears to be streaming exclusively on the platform upon its digital release. Like all non-Sony MCU films, its permanent streaming home will be Disney+. No details has been given yet on a larger VOD release.

What Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness About?

The newest Doctor Strange entry follows the now-demoted Sorcerer Supreme as he adjusts to life post-Blip while facing the consequences of his reckless multiverse tampering scheme in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’s quickly called to protect the teenaged heroic newcomer America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez), who hosts a mysterious power coveted by a multiversal threat. In a story that completely breaks the barriers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Strange and Chavez venture into various dimensions and encounter a number of familiar faces (several being that of Cumberbatch’s character himself) along with some more unexpected introductions.

Where Can I Watch the Other Doctor Strange Movies?

Multiverse of Madness marks Benedict Cumberbatch’s sixth turn as The Good Doctor, and each appearance offers its own side of Strange (on top of the many variations seen in MoM). Here’s where you can stream all of his previous showings.

Doctor Strange (2016)

The Scott Derrickson-directed origin story is a must-watch before MoM. It is available to stream for free with a subscription to Disney+ and to rent on Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Though Strange’s appearance is brief, one simply can’t skip a scene or two shared by Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston. The third Thor film is available to stream for free with a subscription to Disney+ and to rent on Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Sorcerer Supreme levels up to one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the third Avengers blockbuster, earning his place on the team immediately by throwing quippy barbs like “protecting your reality, douchebag” at Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Infinity War is available to stream for free with a subscription to Disney+ and to rent on Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The once-highest-grossing film of all-time took an actual army of superheroes to pull off, and Doctor Strange is chief among them. The finale of MCU’ Phase Three is available to stream for free with a subscription to Disney+ and to rent on Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Strange’s sole appearance in a Sony-backed Marvel film comes in 2021’s highest-grossing film Spider-Man: No Way Home. This essential entry unlocks the multiversal plot of Strange 2 and adds critical context to its overarching stakes. It is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime, and to rent on Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV. It has not yet been released on Disney+.